Friday Dots: Kirkland, Bainivalu to show their stuff Sunday morning

The only two Dawgs at the NFL combine look to improve draft stock

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Washington at Michigan Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

In 2022, the Huskies led the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry, and ranked third in run defense. They also sat 10th in opponent pass efficiency, 10th in opponent yards per pass attempt, and dead last in passes defended:

While it already seems like a given that cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, running back Dillon Johnson, and linebacker Ralen Goforth will end up as regulars, can a few other transfers join them?

Offensive Linemen hit the field 10am Sunday:

Smalls will get his opportunity to shine this fall:

Alex Johnson will join a Husky quarterback pool that already goes six-deep, and becomes their 4th walk-on QB:

If you are a fan of Caple’s work, dry your tears:

Men’s Hoops

Bad night, bad season:

WSU’s TJ Bamba scored a career-high 36 points to lead Washington State to a sweep of the Washington Huskies. Bamba went for 20 points in the second half to help the Cougars pull away.

Huskies shoot well, and play very little defense:

Does Conroy deserve a chance to coach UW? Or does he need prove himself somewhere smaller first?

Softball

Over the three days, the Huskies will face Michigan State, Boise State, New Mexico, Charlotte and Grand Canyon at GCU Softball Stadium.

Retro Dot

