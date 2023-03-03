If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

In 2022, the Huskies led the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry, and ranked third in run defense. They also sat 10th in opponent pass efficiency, 10th in opponent yards per pass attempt, and dead last in passes defended:

Let's dive into UW's pre-spring depth chart on defense, where the front seven seems relatively settled and the secondary ... is not: https://t.co/Eu4wpHuyi0 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 2, 2023

While it already seems like a given that cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, running back Dillon Johnson, and linebacker Ralen Goforth will end up as regulars, can a few other transfers join them?

Roman Tomashoff takes a look at who among the arriving transfers might challenge for a starting job. https://t.co/dPNo9uP3EG — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) March 2, 2023

Offensive Linemen hit the field 10am Sunday:

Good luck to our Trench Dawgs representing at the NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/6MOVv4KsfL — Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 2, 2023

First NIL deal of its kind for us. @HBainivalu is at the NFL combine and will show out on 3/5/23. Let’s celebrate his career and get in early on his NFL legacy. Go bid on his card to benefit Husky NIL and youth football education! https://t.co/Q3mepLHn1e

Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/GFr088Cmqm — Montlake Players (@montlakeplayers) March 2, 2023

Smalls will get his opportunity to shine this fall:

Alex Johnson will join a Husky quarterback pool that already goes six-deep, and becomes their 4th walk-on QB:

California JC quarterback Alex Johnson comes to the UW as a walk-on. Seattle guy. Same HS as Chris Rowland. Same situation as Hugh Millen.https://t.co/FRrDZfjjtw — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) March 2, 2023

If you are a fan of Caple’s work, dry your tears:

I'm pleased to welcome you to On Montlake, the new home for my coverage of Washington Huskies football.



Your subscription helps me continue telling the kind of stories I know UW fans want to read.



My first column: https://t.co/glHHZPVXDD — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 2, 2023

Men’s Hoops

Bad night, bad season:

A bad Thursday night against Washington State closes out @UW_MBB's regular season | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/SNCnOVNV1h — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 3, 2023

WSU’s TJ Bamba scored a career-high 36 points to lead Washington State to a sweep of the Washington Huskies. Bamba went for 20 points in the second half to help the Cougars pull away.

GAME WRAP: Senior Day Doesn't Go as Planned for @UW_MBB. Huskies Ripped Apart By Washington State As Regular Season Ends. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/AAvwHoAlsJ via @247sports — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 3, 2023

Huskies shoot well, and play very little defense:

FINAL STATS: TJ Bamba went for a career-high 36 - 12 more than his previous best - as five Washington State players scored in double-figures and ripped @UW_MBB's defense to shreds, eventually beating the Huskies 93-84 at Alaska Airlines Arena. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/wzN8f5i7KP — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 3, 2023

Does Conroy deserve a chance to coach UW? Or does he need prove himself somewhere smaller first?

8 hours before the Apple Cup, UW associate HC Will Conroy is in Tacoma watching the high school state tourney.



5-star Zoom Diallo on one court, Conroy’s alma matter Garfield on the other.



Conroy’s son plays at 4, and he’ll be at that too.



Dude loves his PNW hoops. pic.twitter.com/D9V01UjRCg — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 2, 2023

Softball

Over the three days, the Huskies will face Michigan State, Boise State, New Mexico, Charlotte and Grand Canyon at GCU Softball Stadium.

Back on the road this weekend for the Grand Canyon Classic



>> https://t.co/mU9dlg8ONW#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/JNoddmqBG5 — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 2, 2023

Retro Dot

.