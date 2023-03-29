Wednesday Dots: Fab Four

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- A big win for the Women’s Basketball team:
Moving on! A GREAT team win to secure the program's first FAB 4 berth!#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/cZPxem1Ftn— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 28, 2023
- They play Kansas TODAY for a chance to play in the championship game:
Fab 4 up next for the Dawgs!— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 29, 2023
» https://t.co/F4QG3pwTyh#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/FLVW5TmLG9
- Spring practice starts back up again today, and SI has 5 position battles to watch.
- Christian Caple has his position-by-position competition breakdown as well. How the running back rotation shakes out with the addition of Dillon Johnson is something to keep an eye on.
- The 247 Football Recruiting Podcast was joined by none other than the headman himself, Kalen DeBoer. They discuss Michael Penix Jr, the Pac-12, and more.
- A roundup of the Pro Huskies making moves in Free Agency:
2023 Pro Dawgs Free Agency moves pic.twitter.com/R8QvDE8uGG— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 28, 2023
- Hopefully the guys participating in pro day can join them soon:
10 Dawgs. 32 teams.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 29, 2023
Tomorrow… All eyes on us ☔️#ProDay2023 pic.twitter.com/CCz0QiaV8e
