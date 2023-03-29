 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Fab Four

Women’s hoops getting closer to the NIT final, a recruiting convo with Kalen DeBoer, NFL moves, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

  • A big win for the Women’s Basketball team:
  • They play Kansas TODAY for a chance to play in the championship game:

  • A roundup of the Pro Huskies making moves in Free Agency:

  • Hopefully the guys participating in pro day can join them soon:

