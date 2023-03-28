Tuesday Dots: Menifield Mayday

Basketball Dots
- Dawgman reports that Keyon Menifield Jr. is heading to the Transfer Portal after announcing his return just a week ago.
BREAKING: Keyon Menifield is Heading to the Transfer Portal https://t.co/jSeZpubG0v via @247sports @UW_MBB— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) March 27, 2023
Football Dots
- Christian Caple explores the 2019 Recruiting Class and looks at the hits and misses ($)
- Dan Raley highlights Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb.
We look at where UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb came from and where he's headed. https://t.co/0WDZK0bZOt— Dan Raley (@DanRaley1) March 27, 2023
- PFF College lists Washington OC Ryan Grubb #2 heading into 2023
Top 10 offensive coordinators heading into the 2023 season, via @Chad_Maxwick pic.twitter.com/4lSbucVOzb— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 28, 2023
- Former Washington Huskies Safety Taylor Rapp is on the move to Buffalo
Ex-Husky Taylor Rapp changes NFL teams. https://t.co/TDIlO8XRNt— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) March 27, 2023
Diamond Dots
- Congrats to Pac 12 Player of the Week Madi Huskey.
.400 avg ✅— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 27, 2023
3 RBI ✅
2 HR ✅
Walk-off home run ✅
Madi Huskey is your @pac12 Player of the Week!
>> https://t.co/CyGjXy6Db0#MightyAreTheWomen x @madisonhuskey pic.twitter.com/uUHRX828Qp
- Also Congrats to Pac-12 Freshman of the week Alana Johnson.
-— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 27, 2023
After leading the team with a .553 average on the weekend and a pair of two-run homers, Alana Johnson has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week!
>> https://t.co/CyGjXy6Db0#MightyAreTheWomen x @__lanaaj pic.twitter.com/JuAaVJt5S8
- The Diamond Dawgs return home to face the Portland Pilots Tuesday.
Dawg fans, we NEED you at the yard this week! https://t.co/BQmmhsLXxz— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 27, 2023
Loading comments...