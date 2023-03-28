 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Menifield Mayday

Reports of Keyon Menifield Jr. entering the Transfer Portal now leave the Huskies screaming Mayday

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 04 Washington at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball Dots

  • Dawgman reports that Keyon Menifield Jr. is heading to the Transfer Portal after announcing his return just a week ago.

Football Dots

  • Dan Raley highlights Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb.

  • PFF College lists Washington OC Ryan Grubb #2 heading into 2023

Diamond Dots

  • Congrats to Pac 12 Player of the Week Madi Huskey.

  • Also Congrats to Pac-12 Freshman of the week Alana Johnson.

  • The Diamond Dawgs return home to face the Portland Pilots Tuesday.

