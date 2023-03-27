 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Mighty are the Women

Dogs reign over cats (and ducks)

By andrewberg7
Red Box Pictures via UW Athletics

Sometimes you’re crazy and you wonder why

I’m such a baby, yeah, the Dots make me cry

  • Husky softball got its first series sweep of the conference season and did it against a top-25 opponent in Arizona. The Dawgs ensured that last week’s dropping two-of-three to UCLA did not turn into a slump in an emphatic way. The Friday game was postponed to a Saturday double-header, which UW won 3-1 and 4-3. The series culminated with an extra-innings walk-off HR by Baylee Klingler. The 25-6 Huskies will travel to Tempe to play ASU next weekend.
  • Husky women’s basketball continued its fantastic NIT run with a 63-59 comeback win over Oregon in the national quarterfinals. The Dawgs and Ducks split the regular season series and the Ducks appeared to win the rubber match in the Pac-12 tournament until UW got antoher shot in the NIT. The win sends UW to Lawrence to play Kansas in the national semifinals. The other side of the bracket features Columbia against the winner of Florida and Bowling Green.

  • In Christian Caple’s most recent On Montlake post, he looks at Kalen DeBoer’s top recruiting competition. Caple examines which schools signed the most UW targets in the last cycle and uses that to extrapolate how it might impact UW’s recruiting strategy and results in the future.

