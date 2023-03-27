Monday Dots: Mighty are the Women

Sometimes you’re crazy and you wonder why
- Husky softball got its first series sweep of the conference season and did it against a top-25 opponent in Arizona. The Dawgs ensured that last week’s dropping two-of-three to UCLA did not turn into a slump in an emphatic way. The Friday game was postponed to a Saturday double-header, which UW won 3-1 and 4-3. The series culminated with an extra-innings walk-off HR by Baylee Klingler. The 25-6 Huskies will travel to Tempe to play ASU next weekend.
In its final home game, @UW_WBB avenged an earlier loss to Oregon, and advanced to the Fab 4 of the WNIT in the process | via @EthanArles https://t.co/UYzWgwRZvA— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 27, 2023
- Husky women’s basketball continued its fantastic NIT run with a 63-59 comeback win over Oregon in the national quarterfinals. The Dawgs and Ducks split the regular season series and the Ducks appeared to win the rubber match in the Pac-12 tournament until UW got antoher shot in the NIT. The win sends UW to Lawrence to play Kansas in the national semifinals. The other side of the bracket features Columbia against the winner of Florida and Bowling Green.
- The men’s season ended weeks ago and roster decisions have come fast and furious ever since. Over the weekend, both Cole Bajema and Tyler Linhardt announced their entrances into the transfer portal. The departures leave the Dawgs very thin on the wing, though the combination of Koren Johnson and Braxton Meah could be a good foundation if Keion Brooks decides to remain on Montlake.
- Not only do the Dawgs need help on the wing, they could use a true play-maker at PG, writes Dan Raley at SI.
- In Christian Caple’s most recent On Montlake post, he looks at Kalen DeBoer’s top recruiting competition. Caple examines which schools signed the most UW targets in the last cycle and uses that to extrapolate how it might impact UW’s recruiting strategy and results in the future.
In its first conference match of the season, @UW_MTennis took down Utah, 4-3 | via @tkadian21https://t.co/sYGFoGGkB4— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 27, 2023
In a series-deciding game, @UW_Baseball exploded for 11 runs, then held on for dear life as it yet again knocked off No. 7 UCLA Sunday afternoon | via @EthanArles https://t.co/RH9HlJ5Ce7— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 27, 2023
