Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Guess At Who Could Be The Next Commit

Happy Sunday husky fans. This last week was a quiet one on the recruiting front (with school out for spring break), I would expect things to pick up significantly in the next couple of days. With not much news happening this last week I wanted to take a stab at some names who could be the next to commit and join the 2024 commit list.

4 star defensive back Kyan McDonald from O’Dea HS, WA has been pretty high on the Huskies for a while, and has visited campus as much as any uncommitted prospect in the 2024 class. Listed at 6’0” and around 170 pounds, McDonald is rated as the 19th best safety in the 2024 class. The Husky coaches have been after McDonald for a while and appear to have prioritized him in the 2024 class. With offers from around the country including Michigan, Oregon, and Michigan State, McDonald does have options but my hunch is that the Huskies could reel him in early spring/summer. Even though he is being rated as a safety I think the Husky staff is going to let him try out corner first.

3 star linebacker Khmori House from St John Bosco HS, CA is set to visit UW in a couple of weeks (April 10th actually), and while I don’t expect him to commit on the visit right away, I would not be surprised if he went home after the visit and decided UW was a school he wanted to commit to. Rated as the 101st linebacker in the 2024 class, House is a prototypical linebacker that the Huskies are looking for (big enough to be physical and make tackles but also enough speed to cover a lot of ground). With offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee landing House won’t be a cake walk for the Husky staff, but with a former teammate and friend on campus (Deven Bryant a 2023 signee) I think the Huskies will be able to reel in House at some point this spring/early summer.

3 star athlete Kory Hall from Grover Cleveland HS, CA is another prospect I would anticipate jumping in the 2024 class (assuming nothing changes in his recruitment). Even though he is rated as the 167th best wideout in the 2024 class, the Husky staff see Hall as more of a safety and with his size 6’2” and around 200 pounds it’s easy to see why (he is a pretty physical player than could develop into a good safety after a few years in the system). Right now Hall holds offers from WSU, Colorado State, and UW and it wouldn’t shock me if he decides to commit this spring. The Husky staff will likely take 2 safeties in the 2024 class and Hall is a player it seems like they really like for 1 of those spots.

4 star offensive tackle Paki Finau from Oak Hills is another player I think the Husky staff will land (he is set to visit on the weekend of June 23rd-24th and all signs are pointing that he will probably commit on that weekend or after). Listed at 6’4” and around 265 pounds, Finau is a recruit that Scott Huff has prioritized and appears to have formed a really strong bond with him. Finau is athletic enough to play offensive tackle and it will likely be the position he comes in at and then potentially move inside to guard (Scott Huff likes to have versatility in his offensive lineman). With offers from Miami, Oregon, Florida State, and Arizona Finau is one of the more coveted lineman in the 2024 class and if the Husky staff can reel him in it would be a major commitment.

With 2 commitments in the 2024 class we should see some commitments this spring/summer and probably see the class at somewhere between 7-10 guys. The biggest weekend for visits appears to be June 23-24th and we will share the names of prospects who will officially visit. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp