Friday Dots: Super 16

The WBB team looks to keep up their run in the WNIT while Softball has a big series this weekend against Arizona

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 01 Women’s Utah at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball Dots

  • Percy Allen writes about star Dalayah Daniels who is hoping to help lead the Huskies to a WNIT title in her first season since transferring home to UW. Washington hosts Kansas State tonight as the tournament continues. Tickets are quite cheap if you’re free to go with the women’s NCAA tournament also happening in Seattle at the same time.
  • Hopefully all of you got a chance to watch the barnburner between Kansas State and Michigan State last night in which Markquis Nowell finished with 20 points and 19 assists. Having a team whose color is purple with a 5’8 point guard named Nowell combines a lot of UW basketball elements so officially adopting the Wildcats.

Softball Dots

  • It’s not UW Softball but if you haven’t watched this yet, it’s great.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Dawgman has a new Husky recruiting podcast episode up discussing the many visitors that are expected over the course of the next month.
  • Christian Caple looks at which schools sign the most of UW’s football recruiting targets to determine who are UW’s biggest recruiting rivals.
  • Jon Wilner talks to an expert about whether a move of SMU to the Pac would actually increase the conference’s media rights value.
  • If you’re on campus this weekend starting tonight (Friday) you can check out some high level women’s college ultimate as the Northwest Challenge kicks off. 7 of the current top-10 will be in attendance including #7 Washington.

