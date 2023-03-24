Friday Dots: Super 16

Basketball Dots
- Percy Allen writes about star Dalayah Daniels who is hoping to help lead the Huskies to a WNIT title in her first season since transferring home to UW. Washington hosts Kansas State tonight as the tournament continues. Tickets are quite cheap if you’re free to go with the women’s NCAA tournament also happening in Seattle at the same time.
SUPER 16— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 23, 2023
️ » https://t.co/F4QG3pwTyh#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/LLEIvk2KqM
And then there were 1️⃣6️⃣…— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 23, 2023
The #WNIT Super 16 tips off tomorrow at Alaska Airlines Arena‼️#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/idWDr9p96L
On Ep. 45 of Say Who, Say Pod, @dannyoneil and I talk UW hoops and introduce a couple fun new segments.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 23, 2023
Substack: https://t.co/jwEs6Bun9u
Apple: https://t.co/iz1XsaU768
Spotify: https://t.co/FQOM0Ykbx2
Timberwolves rising two-way standout Jaden McDaniels sits down with @Stadium: “I do believe I’m the best defender in the NBA.” On his All-Defensive team desires, trying to stop NBA’s best, Jamal Murray saying “stop blocking my jumpers”, entering league with Anthony Edwards, more. pic.twitter.com/aN3kHX7SNr— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023
- Hopefully all of you got a chance to watch the barnburner between Kansas State and Michigan State last night in which Markquis Nowell finished with 20 points and 19 assists. Having a team whose color is purple with a 5’8 point guard named Nowell combines a lot of UW basketball elements so officially adopting the Wildcats.
Fake arguing with your coach to distract the defense before throwing a half-look pass for a reverse alley-oop to break a 92-92 tie in the final minute of OT in a Sweet 16 game at MSG might be the coolest shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/10E8CJEvkW— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) March 24, 2023
Softball Dots
The Huskies return home for a Top 25 matchup with the Wildcats— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 23, 2023
>> https://t.co/AZ1HoFAyct#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/y5buktlWct
- It’s not UW Softball but if you haven’t watched this yet, it’s great.
This was SLICK #juked— FloSoftball (@FloSoftball) March 24, 2023
@1kayanna2 pic.twitter.com/nR8w1s4hEG
Washington Athletics Dots
- Dawgman has a new Husky recruiting podcast episode up discussing the many visitors that are expected over the course of the next month.
- Christian Caple looks at which schools sign the most of UW’s football recruiting targets to determine who are UW’s biggest recruiting rivals.
- Jon Wilner talks to an expert about whether a move of SMU to the Pac would actually increase the conference’s media rights value.
- If you’re on campus this weekend starting tonight (Friday) you can check out some high level women’s college ultimate as the Northwest Challenge kicks off. 7 of the current top-10 will be in attendance including #7 Washington.
Here is the 2023 Northwest Challenge streaming schedule! Follow all the action at https://t.co/BKA1VGasnv @UWElement https://t.co/7LhlT41GNu pic.twitter.com/seCG9aGVgz— Ultiworld (@Ultiworld) March 24, 2023
Loading comments...