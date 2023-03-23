Dots: Reunited and it feels so good

Hello, it’s me. If you were wondering if there were dots, the answer is yes and here they are:
- More Husky-specific, Christian Caple has six players he’ll be keeping an eye out for when spring practices start again.
Pod time:
On Ep. 45 of Say Who, Say Pod, @dannyoneil and I talk UW hoops and introduce a couple fun new segments.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 23, 2023
Who leads the country as a STAFF in strikeout rate?— Tara Henry (@notarabledays) March 23, 2023
…rhymes with Boomer
No. 3? @AuburnSoftball. The Tigers check in at 33.8% strikeout rate.
We spoke at length about Tenn. on the podcast this week, they’re No. 2 pic.twitter.com/FQevkFz0V4
Ope?
Pac-12 remains in negotiations with ESPN, Apple/Amazon. Also, FOX is in the negotiation, Pac-12 sources tell me.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 22, 2023
“Smoke and mirrors, smoke and mirrors Roy! Is it Fennel, or is it Jennel? If I don’t know, how will they? Who am I Roy? I’m a ghost. I’m a shadow. I’m gone! *pffff*”
~Pac-12 media rights deal making
#Pac12 board met this morning. I'm told presidents received a "positive update" and the process will continue. Next board meeting is second week of April.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) March 22, 2023
Here's financial details on Bucs and Greg Gaines -- one year, $3.5 million. Good value compared to what some were projecting for him. https://t.co/ngAKUarc9e— Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 23, 2023
Lots going on at our house this week Come cheer on your Dawgs on Montlake!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 22, 2023
Tickets: https://t.co/gTnYfmIEDh#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/KupPTtHhyy
Can you believe it's already been 5 years?!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 23, 2023
On #NationalPuppyDay 2018, we introduced @DubsUW to Husky Nation #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/SOPUKiVHkl
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
