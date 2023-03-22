Wednesday Dots: Springing Back

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- With spring practice starting back up next week, Christian Caple examines 6 players he’s excited to see hit the field.
- Nothing quite like it:
SeattleSpring.jpg pic.twitter.com/t89e7lb2eE— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 21, 2023
- Washington is in the Super 16 of the WNIT, playing this Friday night at home.
It's SUPER to be home for another one— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 22, 2023
Washington will host Kansas State in the WNIT Super 16 on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. PT in Alaska Airlines Arena!
Be There: https://t.co/fqNslPRbsL#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/vuQSKfca5S
- Max has a point:
So this game is happening on a Friday night, during Spring Break, the same night the Sweet 16 of the women's tourney is already happening in Seattle... Attendance probably going to be spotty. https://t.co/hRBEaInOJU— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 22, 2023
- Speaking of poor attendance at an NIT game, Oregon’s Dana Altman was not happy with the sparse crowd at his team’s loss to Wisconsin last night:
Dana Altman didn't pull any punches during his postgame presser. Called it "embarrassing" that Oregon had just 3,300 fans in attendance on Tuesday.— Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) March 22, 2023
“If It’s me, then make the (coaching) change. Make the change. Somebody will hire me somewhere. I’ll go coach junior college ball." pic.twitter.com/039Wey0UMN
- In the world of men’s basketball, Franck Kepnang has pledged to return to UW next season. He spent this year injured and is a big man the Huskies can build around next year.
- Here’s the same news on Kepnang from the Seattle Times.
- And a Pac-12 media rights update. Basically, something might happen in 2-3 weeks. Or before. Who knows.
#Pac12 board met this morning. I'm told presidents received a "positive update" and the process will continue. Next board meeting is second week of April.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) March 22, 2023
