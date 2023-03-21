Tuesday Dots: Menifield Of Dreams

Dots
- Washington Huskies Guard Keyon Menifield Jr. announced he will be returning to UW for his Sophomore season to rejoin Koren Johnson and Braxton Meah, who also released identical announcements in the past 10 days.
can’t wait to run it back next year with my brothers!! @UW_MBB next season gone be special we coming for it all #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/jczfrFUWY8— Keyon Menifield Jr1️⃣ (@TheCh0sen0ne_) March 20, 2023
- Percy Allen on Keyon Menifield Jr.’s return.
The ‘run it back’ theme is gaining traction among the Huskies. https://t.co/6XZppIPYsY— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) March 21, 2023
- Jon Wilner takes a look at Pac-12 Basketball spending as there is one Conference team left standing in March.
Pac-12 teams need to step up investment in men's basketball. There's more at stake here than meets the eye.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 20, 2023
I took a deep dive on basketball investment today. Who is spending? Who isn't?
Read: https://t.co/3arQMcIbMq
- Dawgman updates scholarship numbers as of 3/20 (VIP).
Where do the @UW_Football scholarship numbers stand right now? (UPDATED: 3/20) @Dawgman247 (VIP) https://t.co/BTzWJsQiuU via @247sports— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 20, 2023
- Husky Football Insider Christian Caple will be joining Seattle Sports as a contributor
We are happy to announce UW Huskies football insider @ChristianCaple will be joining @SeattleSports as a contributor. Caple will cover UW all year long and now, you can find out more about the newest member of our team by clicking the link below.https://t.co/4oE1FGqO2i— Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) March 20, 2023
- Speaking of Caple, you can find his most recent article On Montlake ($)
New today at On Montlake: Some thoughts on Kalen DeBoer, assistant coach salaries and a different way of evaluating football investment.https://t.co/NrhYbMXJ0N— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 20, 2023
- Dom Hampton is on the move again position wise but should allow Hampton to do what he does best.
Dom Hampton basically changed positions so he could hit more people. https://t.co/D2HHLCCiaD— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) March 20, 2023
- Washington Softball is back home this weekend vs the Arizona Wildcats.
Springing into a new week— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 20, 2023
Can't wait to be back at home this weekend for a three-game series against Arizona!
️ https://t.co/nOLEGO2Zim#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/N36FuZc9yW
