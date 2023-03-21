 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Menifield Of Dreams

The Huskies received some well-needed good news with the return of the Electric Freshman Keyon Menifield

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

  • Washington Huskies Guard Keyon Menifield Jr. announced he will be returning to UW for his Sophomore season to rejoin Koren Johnson and Braxton Meah, who also released identical announcements in the past 10 days.

  • Percy Allen on Keyon Menifield Jr.’s return.

  • Jon Wilner takes a look at Pac-12 Basketball spending as there is one Conference team left standing in March.
  • Dawgman updates scholarship numbers as of 3/20 (VIP).

  • Husky Football Insider Christian Caple will be joining Seattle Sports as a contributor

  • Speaking of Caple, you can find his most recent article On Montlake ($)

  • Dom Hampton is on the move again position wise but should allow Hampton to do what he does best.

