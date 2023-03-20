Monday Dots: Women’s Basketball Shows Steady Improvement

I am immortal, I have inside me

The turnaround for UW women’s basketball didn’t happen overnight, but they have undoubtedly shown progress in Tina Langley’s second year. The Dawgs beat New Mexico in the second round of the Women’s NIT over the weekend and await the winner of K-State and Wyoming in the final 16. Matt Calkins writes about the positive trajectory for the team and how they can use this step to make the NCAA tournament next year.

The #8 Huskies softball team had one of their premier home series over the weekend when they hosted #3 UCLA. Despite getting off on the right foot with a game one win, the Dawgs dropped the last two and the Bruins took the series. UCLA’s offense pulled away in the rubber match on Sunday to win 10-2.

The men’s baseball team also played a rubber match on Sunday in a series where they likely didn’t expect it. The Dawgs surprisingly dropped the series opener against a lowly Rhodes Island team before bouncing back with a pair of blowout victories to improve to 14-4.

There hasn’t been much sunshine for the Husky men’s basketball team, but they were happy to hear that Koren Johnson will return for Mike Hopkins next year. Johnson had a promising freshman campaign and will join Braxton Meah as the centerpieces of the team Hopkins hopes will return to form.

Christian Caple brought the Friday mailbag concept to his new outlet at On Montlake. He covered the status of UW’s flirtation with the B1G and concluded that there are too many unknowns to close the door, but that odds don’t look good at the moment.

Kiefer Lord entered the pandemic with an 81 mph fastball and an abundance of time.



How the @UW_Baseball flame-thrower chiseled himself from a Division III afterthought into an ace: https://t.co/Z8s5Dh2Rpn — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 20, 2023