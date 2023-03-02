 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Dawg Class

Kelsey Plum: Cool Person.

By Gabey Lucas
USA v China: Final - FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Hello, it is I, speaking to you from the future (New Zealand). I’m pleased to report that the future is perfectly fine. To the dots!

  • The Husky women’s basketball team fell 52-50 yesterday to Oregon in the 1st round of the Pac-12 tournament. They led by as many as 7 in the 4th quarter but the offense slowed to a halt in the final 5 minutes and they couldn’t stop Oregon’s Endiya Rogers who had 28 points and 11 rebounds (28 out of 52 points!) Washington likely needed to beat Oregon then Stanford again to rekindle their dream of an NCAA at-large berth.

Kelsey Plum continues to rule:

Name somebody more back than Texas?

I think... we might have our answer:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

