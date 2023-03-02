Thursday Dots: Dawg Class

Hello, it is I, speaking to you from the future (New Zealand). I’m pleased to report that the future is perfectly fine. To the dots!

Washington AD Jen Cohen has been named to the CFP selection committee. https://t.co/w5h2usMiIi — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 1, 2023

Cohen joins the CFP selection committee at an intriguing time, given that UW has legitimate playoff hopes in '23 and the playoff will expand to 12 teams (and almost certainly include the Pac-12 champion, among others) in '24. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 1, 2023

Jon Wilner discusses the Pac-12’s potential media rights and what it could look like in the future.

Rare for this part of the offseason, Mike also takes a look at some on-field offensive stuff prior to spring practices beginning.

The Husky women’s basketball team fell 52-50 yesterday to Oregon in the 1st round of the Pac-12 tournament. They led by as many as 7 in the 4th quarter but the offense slowed to a halt in the final 5 minutes and they couldn’t stop Oregon’s Endiya Rogers who had 28 points and 11 rebounds (28 out of 52 points!) Washington likely needed to beat Oregon then Stanford again to rekindle their dream of an NCAA at-large berth.

Kelsey Plum continues to rule:

‼️ @KelseyPlum10 & @UnderArmour are launching DAWG CLASS — a new women’s camp focusing on both on-court skills & off-court life training.



“I want this to be the most elite camp of its kind, and I want to make an impact on these young women’s lives.”https://t.co/g9WzkWpyMd — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 1, 2023

Congratulations to our Leader here at Husky Football!! pic.twitter.com/xIcoMZJCzY — Inoke Breckterfield (@CoachNokesDL) March 2, 2023

ICYMI // Check out highlights from Kelley's first career no-hitter last weekend!#MightyAreTheWomen x @kelleylynch27 — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 1, 2023

Name somebody more back than Texas?

I think... we might have our answer:

