Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some Upcoming Unofficial Visitors

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the weather we had yesterday. With the Husky team wrapping up finals and heading into spring break, recruiting news has slowed a little over the last several days. However, with spring practices about to kick off again I wanted to take a look at some of the prospects who have indicated they will be heading to Montlake for spring practice (please note this isn’t everyone, just a few prospects of note that have scheduled unofficials):

3 star linebacker Shakir Collins from Adelanto HS, CA is heading up to Montlake on April 10th to check the program out. Rated as the 62nd best linebacker in the 2024 class, Collins holds offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan, UW, and Colorado. Listed at 6’2” and around 220 pounds, Collins looks like he can be an effective linebacker and also potentially play along the edge on rushing downs (he’s very physical). The Huskies have a former teammate of his, which will likely help in his recruitment.

4 star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal from Tuscaro HS, VA is heading to Seattle to check out UW on April 20th. Rated as the 142nd best prospect in the country, Westphal has offers from the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, and UW. Getting an unofficial visit from Westphal is a win for the Huskies (as they are the only west coast program who is getting a visit from him). It sounds like Westphal will be visit some of his favorite schools and then narrow down his list and set some official visits. If the Huskies can get official visit from him they would probably be considered a dark horse for his commitment. Listed at 6’7” and 305 pounds, Westphal appears to be a future left tackle and could potentially anchor the left side of the line for several years if the Huskies could land him.

4 star cornerback Isaiah Rubin from Los Alamitos HS, CA is set to head up to Montlake next month to check out UW again. Rated as the 16th best cornerback in the 2024 class, Rubin has been high on the Huskies for a while and they have been recruiting him hard since they offered him. Listed at 6’1” and around 170 pounds, Rubin holds offers from USC, Utah, Oregon, Texas A&M, and UW. Rubin has the size that the Husky coaches have been looking for at cornerback and it sounds like the Huskies will likely be getting an official visit sometime later this spring/summer as well (so keep an eye out for that).

3 star edge player Damarrion White from Granite Hills HS, CA is set to head up to Seattle on April 10th to check out spring practice. Rated as the 48th best edge in the 2024 class, the Huskies are one of the early standouts for White, who also holds offers from Arizona, ASU, and Cal. Last year White accounted for 18 tackles for a loss and 6 sacks in 10 games. Listed at 6’4” and around 215 pounds, White has the speed to beat tackles and after landing in a college program he will add more strength and pass rush moves to go along with the speed he has.

That’s all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.