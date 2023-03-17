Friday Dots: Moving On

Basketball Dots
- The Huskies overcame a sluggish first half to blow out San Francisco 61-46 in the opening round of the WNIT. Dalayah Daniels finished with a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Next up they will host New Mexico on a date that is TBD but will happen sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.
- There were reports that PJ Fuller planned to enter the transfer portal but that still hasn’t happened yet (although still very well could).
Just heard Washington Huskies senior guard PJ Fuller II has not entered the transfer portal. Doesn't mean he won't, just means he hasn't filed any paperwork as of yet. Seems like a fluid situation. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/vqQ8Gbqs9c— Percy Allen (@PercyAllen206) March 16, 2023
- Congrats to Montana-Utah Dawg Fan for being in 1st place in the UW Dawg Pound bracket pool after day one of the NCAA tournament getting an impressive 13/16 games right. Condolences to the trio of entrants who had Arizona winning it all after they crapped the bed as a #2 seed against Princeton.
- Former Huskies Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson were eliminated in the first game of the day yesterday when their #8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers fell to Maryland. Stevenson shot 4/17 from the field while Matthews had just 2 points (the first of the game) and suffered a shoulder injury in the 2nd half. Former Dawg RaeQuan Battle plays for #14 seed Montana State at 6:40p tonight on CBS.
Softball Dots
- The Huskies just came off a big series win over Oregon but now face one of the toughest weeks of the season with a series at #3 UCLA starting today at 5p on the Pac-12 Network.
What to Watch - Week 6— D1Softball (@D1Softball) March 17, 2023
No. 12 Washington at No. 3 UCLA
Baylee Klingler continues to be one of the best hitters in the country, batting .452 with eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI for the Huskies.@UWSoftball x @bayleeklinghttps://t.co/bQJjaNUw2W pic.twitter.com/NxcsqYmPZX
Track Dots
After leading the Dawgs to their highest indoor finish ever, Andy Powell was the only choice for USTFCCCA West Region ' #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/aQKiHJZ7WE— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 16, 2023
For the second time in the past four seasons, Toby Stevenson has been named the USTFCCCA West Region ' ❕❕#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/Su0F4E1kOl— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 16, 2023
The USTFCCCA West Region ' goes to the national mile champ Luke Houser!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/2rp5LKauZ7— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 16, 2023
