Friday Dots: Moving On

The Huskies defeated San Francisco in the first round of the WNIT

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 30 Women’s Seattle at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball Dots

  • The Huskies overcame a sluggish first half to blow out San Francisco 61-46 in the opening round of the WNIT. Dalayah Daniels finished with a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Next up they will host New Mexico on a date that is TBD but will happen sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.
  • There were reports that PJ Fuller planned to enter the transfer portal but that still hasn’t happened yet (although still very well could).
  • Congrats to Montana-Utah Dawg Fan for being in 1st place in the UW Dawg Pound bracket pool after day one of the NCAA tournament getting an impressive 13/16 games right. Condolences to the trio of entrants who had Arizona winning it all after they crapped the bed as a #2 seed against Princeton.
  • Former Huskies Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson were eliminated in the first game of the day yesterday when their #8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers fell to Maryland. Stevenson shot 4/17 from the field while Matthews had just 2 points (the first of the game) and suffered a shoulder injury in the 2nd half. Former Dawg RaeQuan Battle plays for #14 seed Montana State at 6:40p tonight on CBS.

Softball Dots

  • The Huskies just came off a big series win over Oregon but now face one of the toughest weeks of the season with a series at #3 UCLA starting today at 5p on the Pac-12 Network.

Track Dots

