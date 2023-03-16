Dots: One last shot

Happy March Madness “Oh crap I already lost my $20 deposit and it’s not even noon on day one yet” day to all who celebrate. On another note: To the dots!

Christian Caple has five newcomers who stood out during the beginning of spring practices.

Mike Vorel has a cool story on two high school rivals-turned-Washington-teammates and how their team approach won one an NCAA title.

The Athletic is still on our sh*tlist for laying off Christian but they do have a cool recruiting confidential on southern California which includes some intel on UW’s recruiting there.

Not Washington-specific, but a cool article in The Athletic on how to describe the experience of being inside the pocket.

Not sure how many of you participated in this last season, but we had fun rallying to make it many rounds to Jay’s semi-finals last season before losing to eventual winners West Virginia. Vote away!

ROUND OF 32 MATCH 6 #SendJayAway



Arizona State at Washington



Vs.



Kutztown at Lock Haven — Jay Arnold (@CoachJayArnold) March 16, 2023

Washington is even his preferred destination, let’s get him here!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.