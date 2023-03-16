 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: One last shot

Plus newcomers to football and a track national title.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 01 Women’s Utah at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy March Madness “Oh crap I already lost my $20 deposit and it’s not even noon on day one yet” day to all who celebrate. On another note: To the dots!

Not sure how many of you participated in this last season, but we had fun rallying to make it many rounds to Jay’s semi-finals last season before losing to eventual winners West Virginia. Vote away!

Washington is even his preferred destination, let’s get him here!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...