Wednesday Dots: Money Moves

Byron Murphy is back in (Minnesota) purple and gold, and getting paid:
- Byron Murphy is back in (Minnesota) purple and gold, and getting paid:
The Vikings are signing CB Byron Murphy to a two-year contract worth $22 million, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/1aEiTHqcVX— PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2023
Good morning Minnesota! Can’t wait to get to work! #SKOL— Byron Murphy JR (@byronmurphy) March 15, 2023
- Kaleb McGary is entering his fifth season with the Falcons and getting a decent paycheck as well:
Source: Kaleb McGary is signing back with the Falcons on a 3 year $34.5M deal.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
- Myles Bryant is getting another year is New England for $2.6m.
- Tomorrow night, get your tickets!
Tickets to Round 1 of the #WNIT are on sale now!— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 14, 2023
Come cheer on your Huskies: https://t.co/MT5OPQkPx0#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/CFDcLepsAU
- Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times answers your football questions his mailbag.
- Meanwhile Jaylen Johnson is taking his next coaching role:
Weber State has added Jaylen Johnson as a assistant coach with the Wildcats. He will coach the WSU defensive tackles.— Weber State Football (@weberstatefb) March 14, 2023
Welcome @JaylenJohnson92! https://t.co/ppI3IE3NDu#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/hpJo2eeAlQ
- Christian Caple recaps the start of spring practice by highlighting five new players who have stood out so far, among the 13 early arrivals.
