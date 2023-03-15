 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Money Moves

Huskies in the NFL signing new contracts, women’s hoops in the NIT, and a spring practice update.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Fiesta Bowl - Washington v Penn St

  • Byron Murphy is back in (Minnesota) purple and gold, and getting paid:

  • Kaleb McGary is entering his fifth season with the Falcons and getting a decent paycheck as well:

  • Tomorrow night, get your tickets!

  • Meanwhile Jaylen Johnson is taking his next coaching role:

