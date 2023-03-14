Tuesday Dots: NIT Bound

Dots

Christian Caple breaks down the decision to bring back Mike Hopkins including an in-depth look into the financial comparison between now and when Lorenzo Romar was let go.

On Washington men's basketball, Mike Hopkins and the finances at play (plus notes on women's hoops, softball and an Oscars presenter who once lost to the Huskies).https://t.co/wL8Ygbhz7D — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the Washington Huskies Women’s Team is preparing for the NIT this Thursday Night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

BRACKET SET



Washington will HOST the #WNIT Round 1 game vs. San Francisco on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT in Alaska Airlines Arena.



More: https://t.co/FgoqZwBl1O#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/2JiMeDMjAF — Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 13, 2023

Dan Raley highlights Freshman Center Landen Hatchett as he awaits his turn to participate

Landon Hatchett seems extra eager to get started as a UW football player. https://t.co/wbtok363Ia — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) March 13, 2023

While everyone is filling out March Madness Brackets, UW Student-Athletes will be in Finals this week. Don’t you miss College?

Good luck in finals this week, Dawgs… Finish strong pic.twitter.com/zTpCITheDc — Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 13, 2023

Chris Fetters and Kim Grinolds from Dawgman break down the return of Mike Hopkins and where UW goes from here. Can also listen to it here.

Jon Wilner Breaks down the Pac 12 teams that made the NCAA Tournament. Had to double check to see if the Huskies made it in by a technicality, but alas....

What can we expect from the Pac-12 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament? @wilnerhotline breaks out his crystal ball and picks all 67 winners. https://t.co/LufNd7NxZ8 — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) March 13, 2023

Washington Softball had a weekend....

