Tuesday Dots: NIT Bound

The Washington Women’s Hoops Team will be Hosting San Francisco this Thursday in the NIT

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 01 Women’s Utah at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dots

  • Christian Caple breaks down the decision to bring back Mike Hopkins including an in-depth look into the financial comparison between now and when Lorenzo Romar was let go.
  • Meanwhile, the Washington Huskies Women’s Team is preparing for the NIT this Thursday Night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

  • Dan Raley highlights Freshman Center Landen Hatchett as he awaits his turn to participate

  • While everyone is filling out March Madness Brackets, UW Student-Athletes will be in Finals this week. Don’t you miss College?
  • Chris Fetters and Kim Grinolds from Dawgman break down the return of Mike Hopkins and where UW goes from here. Can also listen to it here.

  • Jon Wilner Breaks down the Pac 12 teams that made the NCAA Tournament. Had to double check to see if the Huskies made it in by a technicality, but alas....

  • Washington Softball had a weekend....

***

If you’re looking for a bracket pool to join, feel free to fill one out as part of the UW Dawg Pound with the chance to win fabulous prizes*

*Just a blatantly false statement, but still join

