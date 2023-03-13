Monday Dots: Hopping Mad

I know there’s nothin’ to say
Someone has taken my place
When times go bad
When times go rough
Won’t you lay me down in tall grass
And let me do my Dots
- Despite another mediocre season, the Dawgs opted to retain Mike Hopkins for at least another year. Matt Calkins writes that it’s hard to see how things are going to get better for Hopkins, who has struggled at UW for a lot longer than he succeeded at the outset of his term. Hopkins gave his own two cents on what he hopes to accomplish next year and beyond.
- Dan Raley at SI.com gave perhaps the clearest analysis of the Hopkins retention- UW just couldn’t afford to fire him. With over $6 million remaining on the contract he signed after his successful NCAA tournament run, plus whatever money would need to be paid to a replacement, the numbers get very big, very fast.
- In happier hardwood news, the Husky women qualified for the NIT, which is their first postseason appearance since the great 2017 team. Yes, it’s still only the NIT, but the product on the floor was notably improved this season and it’s good to see some acknowledgment of the progress from the postseason overlords.
- The Husky men also had some personnel news over the weekend. Langston Wilson announced that he will transfer out of Seattle. Meanwhile, Braxton Meah announced that he will be back on Montlake after a solid first season.
- It was a weekend of comebacks for Husky softball. After dropping the first game of the series to Oregon, the Dawgs had to win two in a row to take the series from #19 Oregon. Even in game three, the Dawgs fell behind 4-0 in the first inning before exploding for nine runs to overturn the result.
- Cristian Caple continues his coverage of Husky football spring practice. Day 3 was a chippy affair that provided growth opportunities.
Fun series this week: We spent the last month talking with women's hoops coaches about the most pressing issues in the sport, giving them anonymity to share their true thoughts.— Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) March 13, 2023
Today: What would you want to ask incoming NCAA president Charlie Baker? https://t.co/mROETj64FW
An extended winning streak finally came to a halt for @UW_Baseball Sunday afternoon, as it lost to Utah in a quickly-played game | via @andrew_sousaUW https://t.co/aDbAALX8j9— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 13, 2023
️ DAWGS IN THE HOUSE!— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 12, 2023
s/o to @UW_Football’s Michael Penix Jr. & Ja’Lynn Polk for coming through tonight! pic.twitter.com/IWiKoMkNDw
Loading comments...