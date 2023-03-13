 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Hopping Mad

Husky basketball stays the course

By andrewberg7
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

I know there’s nothin’ to say

Someone has taken my place

When times go bad

When times go rough

Won’t you lay me down in tall grass

And let me do my Dots

  • Dan Raley at SI.com gave perhaps the clearest analysis of the Hopkins retention- UW just couldn’t afford to fire him. With over $6 million remaining on the contract he signed after his successful NCAA tournament run, plus whatever money would need to be paid to a replacement, the numbers get very big, very fast.

  • In happier hardwood news, the Husky women qualified for the NIT, which is their first postseason appearance since the great 2017 team. Yes, it’s still only the NIT, but the product on the floor was notably improved this season and it’s good to see some acknowledgment of the progress from the postseason overlords.

  • The Husky men also had some personnel news over the weekend. Langston Wilson announced that he will transfer out of Seattle. Meanwhile, Braxton Meah announced that he will be back on Montlake after a solid first season.

  • It was a weekend of comebacks for Husky softball. After dropping the first game of the series to Oregon, the Dawgs had to win two in a row to take the series from #19 Oregon. Even in game three, the Dawgs fell behind 4-0 in the first inning before exploding for nine runs to overturn the result.

