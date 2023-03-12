Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At A Handful Of New Offers That Went Out In the 2024 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After a week off, thanks to Max, I am ready to get back at it. The Husky staff is officially in the thick of spring ball, but that doesn’t mean they have stopped recruiting. Over the last week or so there has been a handful of new offers and I wanted to share some of those prospects here:

2024 3 star linebacker Khmori House from St John Bosco HS, CA was offered by the Huskies this last week. Rated as the 86th best linebacker in the country by 247sports, House is a sideline to sideline type linebacker (similar to current Husky and House’s former teammate Devin Bryant). Listed at 6’2” and around 205-210 pounds, House holds offers from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, WSU, and Oregon State. It sounds like House is going to unofficially visit UW in April and with a former teammate on the roster, I would suspect that UW is one of the early favorites for him and a name to watch.

3 star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks from Villa Angela-St Joseph HS, OH is another prospect who was offered by the Husky staff. Rated as the 88th best defensive lineman by 247sports in the 2024 class, Kirks holds offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers right now and it looks like his stock is starting to rise. Last year it Kirks played along the edge (he also had the athleticism to play tight end as well). Based on his size right now I could see Kirks growing into a Levi O type player (disruptive inside presence). The Husky staff hasn’t been shy in looking at the Midwest for prospects and Kirks is a player that looks to be flying under the radar from schools like OSU, Penn State and Michigan (which may benefit UW).

3 star wide receiver Nitareon Tuggle from Northwood HS, IN is another Midwest prospect that the Husky staff recently extended an offer to. Listed at 6’3” and around 190 pounds, Tuggle has excellent speed and “wiggle” with the ball in his hands and looks like he can score from anywhere on the field. Rated as the 56th best wideout in the 2024 class, Tuggle has seen his stock explode (and will likely see a rankings bump). The Huskies will need to beat out UGA, Michigan, Miami, Florida, and Texas A&M to land him, but with wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shepard leading the way I suspect the Husky staff will probably get an official visit from him at some point.

2024 unranked defensive lineman Omar Khan from Bridgeland HS, TX is another new offer that was extended recently. Listed at 6’4” and around 270 pounds Khan has been offered by Cal, Vanderbilt, and UW recently and when you watch his film you can see why. On film he isn’t the biggest defensive lineman but he does a good job disengaging himself from the offensive lineman and then making a play. The Husky staff will likely be looking for a couple of defensive lineman in the 2024 class and Khan is another name I would follow.

Another defensive lineman in the 2024 class who was offered is Isaia Faga from Central HS, Alabama. Rated as the 77th best defensive lineman in the 2024 class and a 3 star prospect, Faga is currently committed to Utah, but he’s seen his stock rise and has recently been offered by Florida, Alabama, UW, and Missouri. Listed at 6’2” and around 275 pounds, Faga is another name I would keep track of to see if the Husky staff can get him on campus for a visit.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.