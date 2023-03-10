 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Diamond Dawgs

Softball and baseball Pac-12 home play starts today, woo!

By Gabey Lucas
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 23 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Friday, here’s some dots!

For obvious reasons, it’s worth subscribing!

Both diamond sports start Pac-12 home play today:

Huh.

Thanks I h8 it:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...