Dots: Diamond Dawgs

- In case you missed it, Christian Caple interviewed Chris Petersen for his new venture, OnMontlake.
Thought this was really interesting, from my Q-and-A with Chris Petersen, on Kalen DeBoer and his staff:https://t.co/ugrtQn54Sr pic.twitter.com/ujvfSvXENh— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 10, 2023
- And Scott Hanson talks to Ryan Grubb about how Dylan Morris has impressed in his handling of the struggles under Lake and losing the starting job.
- For as much as The Athletic is on our sh*tlist for their dumb cost-cutting measures that include cutting as many good writers like Christian as possible, Bruce Feldman has his top 25 coaches which includes Kalen DeBoer so... check that out I guess? On second thought, it’s just a coach ranking piece, who cares really.
Also in your inbox this morning: Chatted some with @dannyoneil on Ep. 43 of Say Who, Say Pod about my talk with Petersen, plus early insights from spring practice and more.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 9, 2023
On Montlake: https://t.co/SxatZsuItE
Apple: https://t.co/sOJisPtJzB
Spotify: https://t.co/mih7mzSAVH
There's no place like home— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 10, 2023
Narrated by @CoachTarr#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/O5IcN4fgey
Both diamond sports start Pac-12 home play today:
@UW_Baseball @UWSoftball— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 10, 2023
The Huskies open Pac-12 play on Montlake tonight!
⚾️ 5:05 PM
6 PM
️ https://t.co/imbEe2CeBp#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/hMAgU4KpFD
Huh.
Jimmy Lake with the assistant head coach title. https://t.co/t19fyy10P8— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 10, 2023
Pac-12 play is officially here!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 10, 2023
Utah
Seattle
Husky Ballpark
Military Appreciation Game
⏰ 5:05 p.m. PT
Pac-12 Mountain
https://t.co/hH33miOUwb
https://t.co/TJ2KNZ6VVf pic.twitter.com/N9CRzCplvm
Thanks I h8 it:
The Seahawks today also released LB Ben Burr-Kirven.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 9, 2023
I want to one day be as committed to my craft as the Big 12 office is to leaking the exact same thing about the Pac-12 every five minutes in hopes that *this next one* will be the thing that sinks that league and gets them four new schools. These folks are devoted https://t.co/L1rgJavsv8— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) March 9, 2023
