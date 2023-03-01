 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Perseverance

Women’s history month, Michael Penix Jr. speaks, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Valero Alamo Bowl Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Michael Penix Jr. joined the Pac-12 Network to talk about the challenges he has faced and how he’s overcome them:

  • In slightly larger news, Jen Cohen is now on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee:

  • Seattle Sports Co named Kalen DeBoer the Sports Leader of the Year. Apparently the outdoor gear and apparel company gives out this award, for some reason. But I’ll take it!

  • I assume they have more than just a tweet planned for the rest of the month:
  • The undefeated-at-home-in-February women’s basketball team hopes to take that momentum into next week’s Pac-12 tournament:

  • Whadd’ya say, Husky fans?

