Wednesday Dots: Perseverance

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Michael Penix Jr. joined the Pac-12 Network to talk about the challenges he has faced and how he’s overcome them:
.@UW_Football's QB Michael Penix Jr. shows how perseverance and hard work can lead to success on and off the field.@PaycorInc | @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/0Po9sXbeP5— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 28, 2023
- In slightly larger news, Jen Cohen is now on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee:
University of Washington Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen has been named to the @CFBPlayoff Selection Committee!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 1, 2023
More ➡️ https://t.co/ioFpfdcSBM#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/c59KtsiliB
- Seattle Sports Co named Kalen DeBoer the Sports Leader of the Year. Apparently the outdoor gear and apparel company gives out this award, for some reason. But I’ll take it!
Congrats coach @KalenDeBoer on being named @SeattleSportsCo Leader of the Year pic.twitter.com/VP3UK4uZM5— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 1, 2023
- I assume they have more than just a tweet planned for the rest of the month:
Washington Athletics is proud to honor #WomensHistoryMonth by recognizing all the powerful women who have paved, are paving, and will pave the way for others.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 1, 2023
Mighty are the women of Washington.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/IAJvWA8wv8
- The undefeated-at-home-in-February women’s basketball team hopes to take that momentum into next week’s Pac-12 tournament:
WOMEN OF WASHINGTON@UW_WBB went undefeated at home in the month of February Husky Nation is sending all that energy to the Pac-12 Tournament this week❕#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/liIYmffgRI— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 1, 2023
- Former UW President Mark Emmert is out as NCAA President, with Charlie Baker starting his tenure today. The Athletic caught up with him to talk about his assuming the role during a time in which college sports is seeing serious upheaval.
- Whadd’ya say, Husky fans?
CALLING ALL HUSKY FANS:— UWANIMAL (@UWANIMAL1) March 1, 2023
What movies/music/themes/etc do you want to see UWAnimal use for next season? The season will be here before you know it…
Loading comments...