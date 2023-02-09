Dots: First Pitch

Good morning everyone. To the dots!
.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 8, 2023
Seven ranked matchups highlight the first week of the 2023 #Pac12SB season, which begins Thursday at 10 a.m. PT when No. 14 @UWSoftball takes on No. 16 Duke at the @MarkCampbellInv in Irvine, Calif.#BackThePac
Softball season is upon is, which means our annual reminder: Follow Ed for smart person tweets about it https://t.co/gd3w2qJz4W— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 9, 2023
But:
TFW it's @UWSoftball opening day vs TFW you realize it's being broadcast on a service you don't have pic.twitter.com/2l7hfY4iuG— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 9, 2023
Except here’s Ed again, coming in clutch!
The four games in Irvine are on FloSoftball. UW will play a total of nine in the next three weeks on Flo. Normal price is $30/month, but you can get it for $12.50/month using the connected tweet— Playoff-bound Seattle Mariners fan Ed Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 8, 2023
The LMU game on Sunday will be free to stream on WCC Networkhttps://t.co/wvueNdTL9A
- Coach Tarr talked to the Times about her excitement to see the new pitching committee for their first season since 2017 without Gabbie Plain.
- In football stuff, the NFL Combine invites were sent out, including two Dawgs but one pretty big snub.
Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil’s podcast has a new episode:
Updated assistant salaries for 2023. Lots of new money.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 9, 2023
Grubb: $2 mil
Shephard: $800k
Marks: $425k
Huff: $850k
Sheridan: ~$508k
Breckterfield: $575k
Inge: $725k
Morrell: $725k
Brown: $300k
Schmidt: $575k
= $7.483 mil, up from $5.745 mil in 2022.
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
