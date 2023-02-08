Wednesday Dots: Freshman of the Week

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Basketball Dots:
- Not surprisingly, Elle Ladine is National Freshman of the Week after leading the Huskies in an upset of #2 Stanford:
Let’s make that— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) February 7, 2023
Who else ⁉️ Elle is this week’s Tamika Catchings National Freshman Player of the Week #GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/EGNzRZpNAp
- The big win was also ESPN’s win of the week:
It was a true TEAM effort to notch this week’s @espn Win of the Week ⭐️#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/BIZpojkxYd— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) February 8, 2023
Football Dots:
- Trent McDuffie has a chance to win a Super Bowl on Sunday:
We see you dawg @trent_mcduffie‼️ https://t.co/C6oDhdFDh0— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 7, 2023
- Nothing like a winter conditioning pump up video to start kickstart your Wednesday:
Brick by brick ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/LSbyrPxHfH— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 7, 2023
- In the world of Pac-12 expansion, commissioner Georgia Kliavkoff is looking at SMU and San Diego State as possible candidates to join the league.
