Wednesday Dots: Freshman of the Week

Elle Ladine gets more recognition, the football team lifts weights, and Pac-12 expansion.

By Jeff Gorman
Basketball Dots:

  • Not surprisingly, Elle Ladine is National Freshman of the Week after leading the Huskies in an upset of #2 Stanford:

  • The big win was also ESPN’s win of the week:

Football Dots:

  • Trent McDuffie has a chance to win a Super Bowl on Sunday:

  • Nothing like a winter conditioning pump up video to start kickstart your Wednesday:

