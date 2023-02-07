 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Family Matters

Softball season is ready to begin, the Huskies are dominating on the track, and an award for Elle Ladine

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 23 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Softball Dots

  • Softball season is almost upon us so what better to get ready for its start than a cheesy sitcom trailer?

Track & Field Dots

  • Both Husky track programs now rank within the top-five nationally.

Basketball Dots

  • Elle Ladine takes home well-deserved hardware after the big upset over #2 Stanford on Saturday

Football Dots

  • The 247 crew caught up with a number of Husky commits/targets for 2024. Brandon Huffman spoke with Husky WR commit Landon Bell about his recent unofficial to UW and his future plans.
  • Huffman also caught up with QB commit E.J Caminong to see if he is wavering now that the Huskies also added Austin Mack in the same class at the same position.
  • LB Kamar Mothudi has a Husky offer and was a standout at the National Preps Showcase last weekend. He spoke to Greg Biggins about having been at Washington the previous weekend and he plans on eventually taking an official to UW.
  • Bill Connelly finished his initial calculation for returning production for SP+ purposes and Washington is 22nd overall and 3rd in the Pac-12 narrowly behind USC (14th) and Utah (16th). For offensive returning production, OL is weighted most heavily which hurts UW as they lose 3 starters along the line. Also defensive line ends up weighted least heavily on the defensive side which is where UW has the least turnover on that side of the ball. Still, the Huskies are on his list of teams most likely to improve in 2023.
  • Oregon is expected to lose offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to the same job with the Patriots. The Ducks’ OL, similar to UW, was one of the keys of their offensive explosion as Bo Nix was rarely touched last year. They’ve brought in several experienced transfers to cushion the blow of 4 starters leaving but it’s tough to say this is a good thing for Oregon.
  • A new offer out to 3-star Minnesota safety Koi Perich

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...