Softball Dots
- Softball season is almost upon us so what better to get ready for its start than a cheesy sitcom trailer?
Family matters #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/wjHkON3EOe— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 6, 2023
Track & Field Dots
- Both Husky track programs now rank within the top-five nationally.
We see some shifting in this week's edition of the @USTFCCCA DI Men's Indoor Track & Field rankings. ♂️— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) February 6, 2023
1⃣ @RazorbackTF
2⃣ @UWTrack
3⃣ @TexasTechTF
4⃣ @TexasTFXC
5⃣ @NUTrackandField
6⃣-2⃣5⃣ https://t.co/mAKlyDsDy7#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/vupfaoHskW
Texas sits in the No. 1 spot in this week's edition of @USTFCCCA DI Women's Indoor Track & Field rankings!— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) February 6, 2023
1⃣ @TexasTFXC
2⃣ @RazorbackTF
3⃣ @GatorsTF
4⃣ @Wolfpack_TFXC
5️⃣ @UWTrack
6⃣-2⃣5⃣ https://t.co/xN6Z3gejqP#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/PgVirUaIUC
Basketball Dots
- Elle Ladine takes home well-deserved hardware after the big upset over #2 Stanford on Saturday
#Pac12WBB Freshman of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Elle Ladine— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 6, 2023
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/Y19VulfPSd#GoHuskies | @UW_WBB pic.twitter.com/tv46ulETK7
Here are the only players in College Basketball to average at least 17 PPG and 5 REBS vs Quad 1 Opponents (min 5 games): pic.twitter.com/k5gsDz0qSq— CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) February 7, 2023
Football Dots
- The 247 crew caught up with a number of Husky commits/targets for 2024. Brandon Huffman spoke with Husky WR commit Landon Bell about his recent unofficial to UW and his future plans.
- Huffman also caught up with QB commit E.J Caminong to see if he is wavering now that the Huskies also added Austin Mack in the same class at the same position.
- LB Kamar Mothudi has a Husky offer and was a standout at the National Preps Showcase last weekend. He spoke to Greg Biggins about having been at Washington the previous weekend and he plans on eventually taking an official to UW.
- Bill Connelly finished his initial calculation for returning production for SP+ purposes and Washington is 22nd overall and 3rd in the Pac-12 narrowly behind USC (14th) and Utah (16th). For offensive returning production, OL is weighted most heavily which hurts UW as they lose 3 starters along the line. Also defensive line ends up weighted least heavily on the defensive side which is where UW has the least turnover on that side of the ball. Still, the Huskies are on his list of teams most likely to improve in 2023.
- Oregon is expected to lose offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to the same job with the Patriots. The Ducks’ OL, similar to UW, was one of the keys of their offensive explosion as Bo Nix was rarely touched last year. They’ve brought in several experienced transfers to cushion the blow of 4 starters leaving but it’s tough to say this is a good thing for Oregon.
- A new offer out to 3-star Minnesota safety Koi Perich
After a great call with @CoachMorrell3 Thankful for my 7th offer from the University of @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/kcWCve8DD4— Koi Perich (@koiperich3) February 7, 2023
Loading comments...