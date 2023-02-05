Recruiting Roundup: Heading Into A Dead Period & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After several busy weeks of recruiting, which saw the Husky staff host a ton of underclassmen on campus for official visits, recruiting is currently in a dead period which means that the Husky staff can’t host any prospects or head out to their schools to evaluate them (basically no in person contact- text and phone calls are allowed). The dead period lasts until March 1st when a quiet period begins and prospects can once again visit schools for unofficial visits. I would expect that the Husky staff will still extend new offers during this time, but recruiting should slow down a little (not as much news unless a new commitment comes in). With 3 commits already in the 2024 class (including 2 wideouts) it’s likely there will be a handful of commits heading into the season.

The Husky staff extended a new 2024 offer to Jaylen Sumlin from Sierra Canyon HS, CA. Rated as the 97th best athlete in the 2024 class and a 3 star prospect, Sumlin is listed at 6”3’ and around 185 pounds. It looks like the Husky staff is recruiting him at defensive back, and when you watch his film you can see why the Husky staff offered him (physicality and ability to play safety and close to the line of scrimmage). Sumlin holds offers from Arizon, Oregon, Oregon State, and UW.

Check me out! Check out this highlight! https://t.co/gvZPayexMl — Jaylen'Dai Sumlin (@JaylenSumlin) January 19, 2023

The last piece of info I wanted to share is the names of 2 visitors that made their way to campus that I didn’t mention last week (mainly because they didn’t share info about being on campus).

3 star linebacker Kathar Mothudi from Campbell HS, CA was on campus. Rated as the 35th best linebacker in the 2024 class, Mothudi has seen his stock rise lately as he has shined in off-season events. Listed at 6’3” and around 220 pounds, Mothudi holds offers from most of the Pac12, but the Huskies are looking good right now for him and the staff would love to add him to their 2024 commit list.

3 star offensive tackle Manasse Itete from Modesta Christian HS, CA was also on campus last weekend for junior day. Listed at 6’5” and around 275 pounds, Itete is a prototypical offensive tackle, who currently holds offers from USC, UCLA, Miami, Oregon, UW, and Florida State. Getting Itete on campus was an important step for the Husky staff, in their efforts to land Itete. Rated as the 27th best offensive tackle, Itete is one of the more coveted offensive line prospects out west in the 2024 class.

Modesto Christian OL Manasse Itete really moves well for a big lineman, soccer background when he was young no doubt helped with that pic.twitter.com/cJMvr7hjME — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 4, 2023

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.