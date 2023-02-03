Q&A With A 2024 4 Star Husky Offensive Line Target

Happy Friday Husky fans. I was able to chat with 4 star (composite rated) offensive lineman Paki Finau from Oak Hills HS, CA, who recently visited UW unofficially. Rated as the 30th best prospect in California in the 2024 class, Finau currently holds offers from UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, UW, Nebraska, and Baylor. Listed at around 6’5” and 265 pounds, Finau is a high priority for the Husky coaches who would love to reel him in. Here is what he had to say about his recent visit to UW and recruitment:

You visited UW last weekend for junior day. How was that visit and what was the highlight for you?

The highlight of the visit was most definitely sitting down in Coach Huff’s office and talking football. I’ve never had the experience where the Coach went through my film with them and go over every little detail from every game I’ve played last season. it really opened my eyes to how picky he is with how he recruits and shows me that an offer from him is genuine. The overall experience was great and I loved the hospitality the coaches and players showed me

What are your impressions of the Husky program and Coach Deboer?

Well I can tell the program they have is very similar to my high school. They work with each other, support each other, and it just feels like a family. Everyone is approachable and will help you whether you want it or not. Coach DeBoer is a great Coach. He definitely flipped the program from their rough season before and that was because of the culture he implemented. His staff that he has are all top notch dudes and are not just great coaches but great people.

Coach huff is your primary recruiter. How is your relationship with him?

Ive known Coach Huff since last year when he first offered me. I love the way he coaches and treats his players. I know he can develop you into your best, his record shows that. He has definitely showed me and my family lots of love and I appreciate him for that. I could see him as someone who can develop me into a great OL and get me to where I need to be

I have seen that some places project you to play inside for UW. Is UW recruiting you to play inside or tackle?

It really depends on how I’m able to move, but I don’t mind sliding inside if I need to. I love playing tackle and being able to be athletic and Coach Huff likes the way I play as a tackle.

How would you describe yourself as a player?

I would describe myself as someone who’s flexible and able to go anywhere on the line, a quick learner, and a team player.

What other schools are you looking at?

So far I’m looking at schools like Utah, BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, Cal, and a few other schools. I’m still not set on top schools but I love the communication that these schools have shown me.

What are you looking for in a school you commit to?

For me, I want to look for a school that has a strong culture, a great position Coach, hospitality, and the way they can support me other than football. i also want to go a place where I feel like will be able to be coached to my best.

When are you thinking about making your decision?

I’m not sure when I am making a decision, but when the time feels right, I will commit. As of right now I’m still open to different opportunities and learning more about the programs recruiting me.

Finau is a recruit that Husky fans should keep an eye on this next year. Coach Huff has shown he can recruit at an elite level and land some of his top prospects. Here are some highlights of Finau.

