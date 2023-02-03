If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Only one SEC receiver on this list, and two Dawgs:

Top 10 returning WRs in College Football for the 2023 season



Via @Chad_Maxwick pic.twitter.com/3S5b8f8Lx1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 2, 2023

The transfer of RB from Miss State is official:

In addition to Johnson, there are eight scholarship tailbacks on the roster. Washington’s pursuit of Johnson likely means we will see an exodus of at least a couple of tailbacks:

With Dillon Johnson signing with the Huskies today, here's Scott Eklund's impact report when he first committed to @UW_Football a month ago. @dawgman247 https://t.co/UPbhz53lAO via @247sports — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 2, 2023

Beastly:

Washington OL Jaxson Kirkland looked like the best West blocker in practices pic.twitter.com/xBFYWQuGXJ — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) February 3, 2023

Mario Baily on the throne:

Podcasts:

DawgmanRadio: Putting a Bow on the 2023 Recruiting Class With An Eye Toward 2024 https://t.co/pQuwsiwwxP via @247sports @UW_Football — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) February 2, 2023

New today: Ep. 38 of Say Who, Say Pod. @dannyoneil and I discuss how much the February national signing day has changed, Ryan Grubb/Alabama, San Luis Obispo and more.



Apple: https://t.co/E4tfKZdnQp



Spotify: https://t.co/9Rvqq2Yn0z



RSS: https://t.co/psBpe5o45K — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 2, 2023

Men’s Hoops

UW went on a scoring run to move within three possessions of UCLA, which UW had been trailing well into double digits for most of Thursday night:

Improved 3-point shooting and a second half run wasn't enough to pull @UW_MBB out of deficit in Thursday's loss to No. 9 UCLA | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/g0b3sMyKz1 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 3, 2023

After intermission, Mike Hopkins went with the veteran back court of P.J. Fuller and Jamal Bey, and the Huskies outscored UCLA 39-32 in the second half. They played all 20 minutes, along with Keion Brooks and Cole Bajema:

GAME WRAP: @UW_MBB Buries Themselves Early, Can't Get Over The Hump Despite Determined Comeback Against UCLA. @dawgman247 https://t.co/trMedreuTF via @247sports — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 3, 2023

UW went 2-14 from deep with zero FT attempts in the first half:

FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB never gave up despite a 16-point halftime deficit at UCLA and cut their lead to single-digits with 8 minutes to play, but couldn't get over the hump. They lose to the No. 9 Bruins 70-61. Keion Brooks led all scorers with 23 points. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/MB51D0MBV2 — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 3, 2023

Men’s Golf

Juniors Taehoon Song and Teddy Lin pieced together an impressive three days, each carding a 3-under 213 to earn a tie for seventh place on the leaderboard:

It was California Dreamin' for Teddy Lin and Taehoon Song in @UW_MGolf's Southwestern Invitational | via @ty_gilstrap https://t.co/M2egk8T06h — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 3, 2023

#ProDawg RJ Manke made his 2023 today @ the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Follow along as RJ competes @ Spyglass Hill tomorrow & Monterey Peninsula on Saturday before Sunday’s final round



Other #ProDawgs competing this week include Carl Yuan & Nick Taylor! pic.twitter.com/ELN4cBWTin — Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) February 3, 2023

Retro Dot

The 90’s vibes in this video are quite strong:

.