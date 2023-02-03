 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Huskies buried early thanks to poor shooting

UW shoots 40% in the first half, while the Bruins were making 57% of their shots

By John Sayler
NCAA Basketball: Washington at UCLA

Football

Only one SEC receiver on this list, and two Dawgs:

The transfer of RB from Miss State is official:

In addition to Johnson, there are eight scholarship tailbacks on the roster. Washington’s pursuit of Johnson likely means we will see an exodus of at least a couple of tailbacks:

Beastly:

Mario Baily on the throne:

Podcasts:

Men’s Hoops

UW went on a scoring run to move within three possessions of UCLA, which UW had been trailing well into double digits for most of Thursday night:

After intermission, Mike Hopkins went with the veteran back court of P.J. Fuller and Jamal Bey, and the Huskies outscored UCLA 39-32 in the second half. They played all 20 minutes, along with Keion Brooks and Cole Bajema:

UW went 2-14 from deep with zero FT attempts in the first half:

Men’s Golf

Juniors Taehoon Song and Teddy Lin pieced together an impressive three days, each carding a 3-under 213 to earn a tie for seventh place on the leaderboard:

Retro Dot

The 90’s vibes in this video are quite strong:

