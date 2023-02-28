 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: A Dream of Spring

Pac-12 FotW Honors for Ruby Meylan and spring practices inch nearer for football

By Max Vrooman
Softball Dots

  • Star freshman Ruby Meylan won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after giving up just 2 runs while striking out 27 in 19 innings this past weekend.

Football Dots

  • The Athletic isn’t exactly the most popular around here these days but they came out with their Pac-12 recruiting confidential piece with quotes from anonymous coaches/staffers inside the conference speaking honestly about a variety of topics.
  • Dawgman spoke with incoming Husky CB Caleb Presley as he gets ready to join the team for the start of spring quarter.
  • Can’t get enough of Jalen McMillan highlights

Washington Athletics Dots

