Tuesday Dots: A Dream of Spring

Softball Dots
- Star freshman Ruby Meylan won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after giving up just 2 runs while striking out 27 in 19 innings this past weekend.
#Pac12SB Freshman of the Week: Ruby Meylan, @UWSoftball— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 27, 2023
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/O2mK12tY9b#GoHuskies | @RawlingsSB pic.twitter.com/siaqzLOTAl
Football Dots
- The Athletic isn’t exactly the most popular around here these days but they came out with their Pac-12 recruiting confidential piece with quotes from anonymous coaches/staffers inside the conference speaking honestly about a variety of topics.
- Dawgman spoke with incoming Husky CB Caleb Presley as he gets ready to join the team for the start of spring quarter.
- Can’t get enough of Jalen McMillan highlights
#AG2G pic.twitter.com/YvY4CsNocH— J MAC (@jalenmcmillan20) February 28, 2023
7 days … ⏳ pic.twitter.com/UrZD2hnI3l— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 27, 2023
Havin’ a hard time holdin’ these DAWGS down!!— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 28, 2023
Spring Ball … *WOO* !!! pic.twitter.com/Sp9C9ZU7g1
y'all joined the big ten, you get what you ask for https://t.co/BE8BDGhyrx— The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) February 27, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
The UW women enter Tuesday's play at The Causeway Invitational in first place.— Washington Women's Golf (@UW_WGolf) February 28, 2023
Due to weather, the tournament has been abbreviated to 36 holes. They'll finish round two today. Follow along!:
https://t.co/mz3TCtzQJo#GoHuskies!
✨ HISTORY MADE!! ✨ Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen are the first Huskies to win @AVCAVolleyball https://t.co/2iKTUuqJIG#GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/cprgqeWJR4— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) February 27, 2023
