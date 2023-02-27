 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: Dual Pitching Duels

Bats? How we’re pitching, we don’t need bats

By andrewberg7
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 23 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well there’s a light in your eye that keeps shining

Like a star that can’t wait for night

I hate to think I been blinded baby

Why can’t I see you Dots?

  • Husky softball had a mostly excellent weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic in Southern California. The Dawgs lost their one game against a ranked opponent- Kentucky- with an extra-inning meltdown to the tune of eight runs. They were unblemished the rest of the weekend, winning their other four games by a combined score of 39-0, including a Kelley Lynch no-hitter against Bethune Cookman. They closed the weekend with a 5-0 win over San Diego State to improve to 13-3 overall.

  • The men did even better on the diamond with a weekend sweep over San Jose State. They opened the season with a four-game split against Santa Clara, but rebounded with three wins over the Spartans. Stu Flesland spun a gem on Sunday with 10 Ks against only two hits in a 2-0 win.

  • Husky men’s basketball has made a habit of winning ugly the second half of the year. That trend ended this weekend with a loss to a mediocre Stanford team that featured uncharacteristically shoddy defense. The loss sets up UW to likely play a tough Colorado team in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

  • We’re set to have much less and much worse Pac-12 football coverage at The Athletic without Christian Caple. With that said, the anonymous Pac-12 recruiting survey has some good nuggets, including some positive comments about the Husky staff.

Here is Caple’s final piece for The Athletic:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...