Monday Dots: Dual Pitching Duels

Husky softball had a mostly excellent weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic in Southern California. The Dawgs lost their one game against a ranked opponent- Kentucky- with an extra-inning meltdown to the tune of eight runs. They were unblemished the rest of the weekend, winning their other four games by a combined score of 39-0, including a Kelley Lynch no-hitter against Bethune Cookman. They closed the weekend with a 5-0 win over San Diego State to improve to 13-3 overall.

The men did even better on the diamond with a weekend sweep over San Jose State. They opened the season with a four-game split against Santa Clara, but rebounded with three wins over the Spartans. Stu Flesland spun a gem on Sunday with 10 Ks against only two hits in a 2-0 win.

Husky track maintained its phenomenal form at their meet in Boston. Four Dawgs broke the four-minute mile in the same race. And it was on foot, which is truly impressive.

Husky men’s basketball has made a habit of winning ugly the second half of the year. That trend ended this weekend with a loss to a mediocre Stanford team that featured uncharacteristically shoddy defense. The loss sets up UW to likely play a tough Colorado team in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

We’re set to have much less and much worse Pac-12 football coverage at The Athletic without Christian Caple. With that said, the anonymous Pac-12 recruiting survey has some good nuggets, including some positive comments about the Husky staff.

Dan Raley of SI.com has his spring preview of the edge rushers, which could very well be the best unit on UW’s defense once again.

RealDawgHusky has a truly great piece on former UW QB Luther Leonard. Mike Martin profiles Leonard’s descent into bank robbery and his road back to society.

Here is Caple’s final piece for The Athletic:

