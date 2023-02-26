Recruiting Roundup: A Few 2024 Prospects Have Started Setting Official Visits To UW

Happy Sunday Husky fans. It’s been another relatively quiet week on the recruiting front, but with spring camp just around the corner the Husky coaching staff is starting to talk to some of their top prospects about setting up visits.

4 star athlete Aaron Butler from Calabasas HS, CA who had previously set up an official visit in June will now be visiting earlier than that (it sounds like it will happen in March or April). Butler, who is rated as the 42nd best player in the country by 247 sports, pushed up his commitment timeframe to earlier in the spring. The Huskies are rating Butler as a wide receiver, and they are battling Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, and Colorado for his commitment. Listed at 6’1” and around 175 pounds Butler is an explosive player, and it would be a major coup for the Huskies if they could somehow land Butler. It appears that UGA is leading for Butler, but the Huskies are still battling to see if they can land him and keep him out west.

4 star defensive end Anelu Lafaele from St Louis HS, HI is another prospect who has scheduled an official visit to UW. Rated by 247sports as the 19th best edge in the country and 2nd best plater in Hawaii, UW is battling Notre Dame, and Wisconsin primarily right now to try and land Lafaele. When you watch his film you can see that he is probably the best player on the field every time he steps onto it, and regularly beats offensive lineman with his speed around the edge. LaFaele will be a player to keep an eye on heading into that official visit (on the 23rd of June).

3 star offensive line Devin Brooks from Clackamas HS, OR has also set up a visit to UW for the 23rd of June. Offensive line coach Scott Huff has been after Brooks for a while and has put UW in a good position heading into this spring. Listed at 6’4” and around 290 pounds, Brooks projects to be more of an inside lineman when he hits a college campus. Rated as the 22nd best interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class, Brooks is also slated to visit USC and Oregon before he makes his decision, but UW is doing really well with him and is probably the favorite right now. Landing the top offensive lineman in Oregon would send a pretty big message to the Pac12 and UO about UW’s ability to land top prospects out of state.

Had a great junior season proud to be named 1st team all conference again and can’t wait for next season. please check out my highlights - https://t.co/uLBg1Sl0X1 ⁦@BrandonHuffman⁩ ⁦@coachholan⁩ ⁦@Lombardi_Luv⁩ ⁦@B12PFootball⁩ ⁦ ⁦@ClackamasTDClub⁩ — Devin Brooks (@Devin_Brooks73) November 17, 2022

It appears right now that similar to last year the Husky staff is going to get a huge group of prospects together for the weekend of June 23rd (there will also be official visits leading up to that weekend), but the 23rd will see a handful of prospects officially visit. As more prospects set officials I will be sure to mention them here, and as always follow me @asieverkropp.