If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
“I feel very strongly he could be a premier defensive tackle. There’s no doubt about it,” co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said of Armon Parker before the Alamo Bowl. His twin bother Jayvon played in eight games as a true freshman:
A look at the UW's Parker twins from Roman Tomashoff ... https://t.co/hx4CCIDmBh— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) February 24, 2023
.
Ulofoshio gearing up for season six at UW:
Can’t tell u how much I loving coaching @Ulofoshio30. Intensity Thru Repetition! #WeRollin #BowDown https://t.co/tIjkzfS8QI— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) February 23, 2023
.
Jaxson Kirkland joins Caple & O’Neil for a conversation about his Washington Huskies career, including insights into playing for Kalen DeBoer, and preparing for the NFL Combine:
Kirkland joined @dannyoneil and I for a fun conversation on Ep. 41 of Say Who, Say Pod. You can listen to the full interview here, plus our thoughts on Apple TV+ and more.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 23, 2023
Apple: https://t.co/oLAT6ROUAL
Spotify: https://t.co/wld4PqfSVh
RSS: https://t.co/ANcFvkWHc2
.
Chris Petersen is not to be missed:
Register NOW for our Coaches Clinic‼️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 22, 2023
https://t.co/BHuWfdBCWX
Saturday, April 1st, 2023
️ Featured Speaker: @CoachPeteUW #PurpleReign ☔️ pic.twitter.com/rPur0iUxWg
Softball
Kelley Lynch opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a five-inning no-hitter against Bethune Cookman, whiffing 13 batters along the way.
In the nightcap, #8 UW (10-3) surrendered eight runs in extra innings and lost 11-3 to #18 Kentucky:
DUBS UP!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/jkyRSpNQQY— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 23, 2023
KELLEY LYNCH NO-HITTER!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 23, 2023
FloSoftball
https://t.co/nZpcrFSjmN#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/HDZe04q5St
.
Danielle Lawrie, a three-time First Team All-American and two-time National Player of the Year, maintains the Pac-12 strikeout (1,860) and wins (136) record:
- ✨— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 23, 2023
Congratulations to @daniellelawrie5 on becoming the newest member of the Pac-12 Hall of Honor!
>> https://t.co/jGfTX2mD1i#GoHuskies x #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/rWq4qTy3C0
Men’s Hoops
Missing multiple players and its season in shambles, Cal (3-25 overall, 2-15 Pac-12) lost its 12th consecutive outing, unable to beat anyone for 48 days now and counting:
The Huskies did what they were supposed to do -- beat the Bay Area's Bad News Bears. https://t.co/RH2ygQ5ILa— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) February 24, 2023
.
Getting hit in the face while you dunk is often called a foul:
DUBS #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/8onitECZdC— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 24, 2023
.
The missing word here is ugly:
GAME WRAP: @UW_MBB Win Scrappy, Choppy Game at California. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/s9YPTBV0Gk via @247sports— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 24, 2023
.
31% shooting from Cal:
FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB wins at Cal by 9 as 8 technical fouls called by the officials, who were apparently reffing from Pluto because they certainly weren't with the rest of us on Earth. Keion Brooks led all scorers with 24. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/jqKvWDzSZk— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 24, 2023
.
Baseball
Dawgs Pull Out Dramatic 7-6 Win at San Jose State
Down to the very last pitch.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) February 24, 2023
gg @SanJoseStateBSB. Same time tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/L9T90ODX9o
.
Left fielder AJ Guerrero uncorked a throw home to catcher Johnny Tincher on a rope. Tincher swiftly tagged the Spartans’ runner, ending the game with a sweep of his glove:
A ninth-inning throw to the plate by AJ Guerrero secured the win for @UW_Baseball Thursday afternoon | via @EthanArles https://t.co/8bvPPetwK6— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 24, 2023
.
Retro Dot
.
Loading comments...