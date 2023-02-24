 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Kelley Lynch strikes out 13 in five-inning no hit performance

Lynch also goes 3-3 at the plate with 4 RBI

By John Sayler
/ new
Courtesy UW Athletics

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

“I feel very strongly he could be a premier defensive tackle. There’s no doubt about it,” co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said of Armon Parker before the Alamo Bowl. His twin bother Jayvon played in eight games as a true freshman:

.

Ulofoshio gearing up for season six at UW:

.

Jaxson Kirkland joins Caple & O’Neil for a conversation about his Washington Huskies career, including insights into playing for Kalen DeBoer, and preparing for the NFL Combine:

.

Chris Petersen is not to be missed:

Softball

Kelley Lynch opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a five-inning no-hitter against Bethune Cookman, whiffing 13 batters along the way.

In the nightcap, #8 UW (10-3) surrendered eight runs in extra innings and lost 11-3 to #18 Kentucky:

.

Danielle Lawrie, a three-time First Team All-American and two-time National Player of the Year, maintains the Pac-12 strikeout (1,860) and wins (136) record:

Men’s Hoops

Missing multiple players and its season in shambles, Cal (3-25 overall, 2-15 Pac-12) lost its 12th consecutive outing, unable to beat anyone for 48 days now and counting:

.

Getting hit in the face while you dunk is often called a foul:

.

The missing word here is ugly:

.

31% shooting from Cal:

.

Baseball

Dawgs Pull Out Dramatic 7-6 Win at San Jose State

.

Left fielder AJ Guerrero uncorked a throw home to catcher Johnny Tincher on a rope. Tincher swiftly tagged the Spartans’ runner, ending the game with a sweep of his glove:

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...