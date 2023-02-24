If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

“I feel very strongly he could be a premier defensive tackle. There’s no doubt about it,” co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said of Armon Parker before the Alamo Bowl. His twin bother Jayvon played in eight games as a true freshman:

A look at the UW's Parker twins from Roman Tomashoff ... https://t.co/hx4CCIDmBh — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) February 24, 2023

.

Ulofoshio gearing up for season six at UW:

.

Jaxson Kirkland joins Caple & O’Neil for a conversation about his Washington Huskies career, including insights into playing for Kalen DeBoer, and preparing for the NFL Combine:

Kirkland joined @dannyoneil and I for a fun conversation on Ep. 41 of Say Who, Say Pod. You can listen to the full interview here, plus our thoughts on Apple TV+ and more.



Apple: https://t.co/oLAT6ROUAL



Spotify: https://t.co/wld4PqfSVh



RSS: https://t.co/ANcFvkWHc2 — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 23, 2023

.

Chris Petersen is not to be missed:

Softball

Kelley Lynch opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a five-inning no-hitter against Bethune Cookman, whiffing 13 batters along the way. In the nightcap, #8 UW (10-3) surrendered eight runs in extra innings and lost 11-3 to #18 Kentucky:

.

Danielle Lawrie, a three-time First Team All-American and two-time National Player of the Year, maintains the Pac-12 strikeout (1,860) and wins (136) record:

Men’s Hoops

Missing multiple players and its season in shambles, Cal (3-25 overall, 2-15 Pac-12) lost its 12th consecutive outing, unable to beat anyone for 48 days now and counting:

The Huskies did what they were supposed to do -- beat the Bay Area's Bad News Bears. https://t.co/RH2ygQ5ILa — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) February 24, 2023

.

Getting hit in the face while you dunk is often called a foul:

.

The missing word here is ugly:

.

31% shooting from Cal:

FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB wins at Cal by 9 as 8 technical fouls called by the officials, who were apparently reffing from Pluto because they certainly weren't with the rest of us on Earth. Keion Brooks led all scorers with 24. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/jqKvWDzSZk — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 24, 2023

.

Baseball

Dawgs Pull Out Dramatic 7-6 Win at San Jose State

Down to the very last pitch.



gg @SanJoseStateBSB. Same time tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/L9T90ODX9o — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) February 24, 2023

.

Left fielder AJ Guerrero uncorked a throw home to catcher Johnny Tincher on a rope. Tincher swiftly tagged the Spartans’ runner, ending the game with a sweep of his glove:

A ninth-inning throw to the plate by AJ Guerrero secured the win for @UW_Baseball Thursday afternoon | via @EthanArles https://t.co/8bvPPetwK6 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 24, 2023

.

Retro Dot

.