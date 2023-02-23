Thursday Dots: Lights, Camera, Mack-tion

Football Dots
- After previously announcing his intention to reclassify to the Class of 2023, 4-star QB Austin Mack has officially signed his letter of intent with the Huskies. (Also, that twitter handle kind of needs to change now with the reclassification).
Welcome @AustinMack2024!!☔️☔️☔️#NoLimits23 pic.twitter.com/BoK2g2ud8p— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) February 23, 2023
- Oregon OL prospect Devin Brooks already has his final 3 of USC, Oregon, and UW and now has 2 of his official visits booked. If the schedule doesn’t change he’ll take his last visit to UW and then make a decision the following week.
- 4-star (and #75 overall) WR Aaron Butler decommitted from USC a little while ago and now has named a top-5 of Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Georgia, and Alabama. It’s going to be a tough recruitment to try to snag Butler from that group (his dad played with Deion in the NFL if you’re wondering about the Buffs’ inclusion) but he really loves the coaching staff so we’ll see.
- Local 2024 WR prospect Malachi Durant talked with Brandon Huffman about his visit plans over the next several months and he’s considering the Huskies but Oregon could be tough to beat for him.
- Finally on the recruiting front, TE T’Andre Waverly is the top-ranked WA prospect in the class of 2025. He also talked to Huffman about his recent unofficial to Washington and plans for visits to Oregon, Michigan, and the L.A schools.
- Highly recommend subscribing to Split Zone Duo as a patron of just to their free show. On the free show yesterday they did their Pac-12 conference review and the Washington talk starts at about the 23:00 minute mark if you just want to skip to that.
Kings of the North ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kbnK49bysH— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 22, 2023
Basketball Dots
- Percy Allen looks at what it will take for the Washington Women’s Basketball team to get an at-large selection to the NCAA tournament after playing themselves onto the bubble in recent weeks.
- Allen also notes that it’s technically not impossible for the Men’s team to finish as high as 4th in the conference standings depending on how the last few weeks unfold.
- The Dawgs play tonight at 3-win California and you check out my game preview here.
Huskies fans!— Langston J. Wilson (@Langston3491) February 23, 2023
Our team has come together to launch an NIL Club so our fans could follow along with our season, get more access, and support our team.
If you love Washington basketball, join our club tonight! Go Huskies!
⬇️https://t.co/TweYWqV75v
Softball Dots
- The Huskies are back in action at the Mary Nutter classic and the games will be streamed on FloSports (not free) which is the same one if you paid for access a few weeks ago. Here’s the schedule. The big game of the weekend is today at noon against Kentucky.
Schedule for #8 @UWSoftball (9-2) at @NutterClassic. All games are on FloSoftball:— Overly Excit(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 23, 2023
Thu, 9:30am: Bethune-Cookman (1-8)
Thu, noon: #18 Kentucky (7-1-1)
Fri, 3: LBSU (4-6)
Fri, 5:30: UCSD (6-5)
Sat, 8pm: RV San Diego St (8-2)
