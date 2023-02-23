 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Lights, Camera, Mack-tion

4-star reclassified QB Austin Mack is officially signed and softball gets back to it starting this morning

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Football: Colorado at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • After previously announcing his intention to reclassify to the Class of 2023, 4-star QB Austin Mack has officially signed his letter of intent with the Huskies. (Also, that twitter handle kind of needs to change now with the reclassification).
  • Oregon OL prospect Devin Brooks already has his final 3 of USC, Oregon, and UW and now has 2 of his official visits booked. If the schedule doesn’t change he’ll take his last visit to UW and then make a decision the following week.
  • 4-star (and #75 overall) WR Aaron Butler decommitted from USC a little while ago and now has named a top-5 of Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Georgia, and Alabama. It’s going to be a tough recruitment to try to snag Butler from that group (his dad played with Deion in the NFL if you’re wondering about the Buffs’ inclusion) but he really loves the coaching staff so we’ll see.
  • Local 2024 WR prospect Malachi Durant talked with Brandon Huffman about his visit plans over the next several months and he’s considering the Huskies but Oregon could be tough to beat for him.
  • Finally on the recruiting front, TE T’Andre Waverly is the top-ranked WA prospect in the class of 2025. He also talked to Huffman about his recent unofficial to Washington and plans for visits to Oregon, Michigan, and the L.A schools.
  • Highly recommend subscribing to Split Zone Duo as a patron of just to their free show. On the free show yesterday they did their Pac-12 conference review and the Washington talk starts at about the 23:00 minute mark if you just want to skip to that.

Basketball Dots

Softball Dots

  • The Huskies are back in action at the Mary Nutter classic and the games will be streamed on FloSports (not free) which is the same one if you paid for access a few weeks ago. Here’s the schedule. The big game of the weekend is today at noon against Kentucky.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...