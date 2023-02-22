Dots: We’re Going Streaming!

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- ICYMI: The NY Post revealed yesterday that Apple TV+ has emerged as a possible home for Pac-12 football. Things could have already changed by now, but streaming is certainly an option.
- For the latest, Jon Wilner spoke to WSU President Kirk Schulz about Pac-12 media rights. His piece from this morning includes a timeline and comments from other Pac-12 presidents.
- Meanwhile Chris Vannini at The Athletic writes that streaming won’t save college football.
- Incoming Husky RB Dillon Johnson was a multi sport high school star, and a productive SEC running back for Mississippi. Both he and coaches expect that he’ll elevate the offense to even greater heights.
- Speaking of bringing in talent, SI asks how high Washington’s recruiting ceiling can get?
- Redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw:
Good day to have a great day @lancefrmdabean‼️ pic.twitter.com/8YzZTZsM9h— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 22, 2023
- On deck this week in hoops:
Going back to Cali— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 21, 2023
️ https://t.co/cH5kUTPTse#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/leLTeudn36
