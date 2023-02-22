 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: We’re Going Streaming!

Or maybe not. Also, what will RB Dillon Johnson bring?

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

  • Redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw:

  • On deck this week in hoops:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...