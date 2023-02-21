Tuesday Dots: Freshman of the Week

Basketball Dots
- Keyon Menifield was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the sweep of the Oregon schools. The release includes the fun fact that Menifield is one of just 2 players to have a game of 27+ points, 7+ assists, and 5+ rebounds on 70%+ shooting this season. He’s the first Husky with that stat line since Markelle Fultz.
- Somehow this was Menifield’s first freshman of the week award this season but he becomes the second Husky guard to win the award with Koren Johnson getting it for his performance in the home sweep of the Bay Area schools earlier this year. No UW player has won overall Pac-12 Player of the Week yet this season.
#Pac12MBB Freshman of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Keyon Menifield— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 20, 2023
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/QAnZfha2pH#GoHuskies | @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/37v5AEF9cF
- Washington Women’s Basketball is squarely on the bubble now after sweeping the Oregon schools at home this past week. They finish the regular season playing at the L.A schools who are projected as a #5 seed and #7 seed. A split plus a win in the Pac-12 tournament would hopefully be enough to get the Dawgs into the dance.
Is Washington women's basketball playing its way into the NCAA Tournament conversation?— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 21, 2023
With a 15-11 record and recent wins over No. 2 Stanford and the Oregon schools, the Huskies are listed among the "First Four Out" in the latest CBS bracketology. https://t.co/YCKlgcMlZu
Washington Athletics Dots
- Husky softball dropped their first game that wasn’t against the #1 team in the country yesterday as the offense flustered in a 3-2 loss to McNeese State
#12 Washington (9-2) has their six-game win streak snapped in a 3-2 loss at McNeese (8-2). Offense manages just four hits, one of which didn't leave the infield. Two-run shot by Huskey is the only dent in the scoreboard. Little League homer in B2 ends up being the difference— Overly Excit(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 20, 2023
- Meanwhile, Washington Baseball finished out a 4-game season opening series with Santa Clara with a 10-7 win to split it at 2-2.
RECAP | Dawgs storm back, come up clutch in 9th to split the series.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) February 20, 2023
https://t.co/KzFITlUMr7 pic.twitter.com/MbbFpjQpvY
February 21, 2023
- Washington Men’s Ultimate fell in the 3rd place game of the President’s Day Invite losing to Colorado by 2 points for the 2nd time this tournament. The Sundodgers tied the game after falling behind 8-5 at halftime but couldn’t find that last break to take the lead.
Football Dots
- Jon Wilner has his thoughts on what Ohio State cancelling their series with Washington last week means long-term for the rest of Pac-12 scheduling.
- Dawgman has an interview with 2024 LB Stacy Bey who has the Huskies in his final 4 schools.
