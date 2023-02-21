 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Freshman of the Week

Keyon Menifield picked up honors while the women’s basketball team has played their way onto the bubble

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Dots

  • Keyon Menifield was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the sweep of the Oregon schools. The release includes the fun fact that Menifield is one of just 2 players to have a game of 27+ points, 7+ assists, and 5+ rebounds on 70%+ shooting this season. He’s the first Husky with that stat line since Markelle Fultz.
  • Somehow this was Menifield’s first freshman of the week award this season but he becomes the second Husky guard to win the award with Koren Johnson getting it for his performance in the home sweep of the Bay Area schools earlier this year. No UW player has won overall Pac-12 Player of the Week yet this season.
  • Washington Women’s Basketball is squarely on the bubble now after sweeping the Oregon schools at home this past week. They finish the regular season playing at the L.A schools who are projected as a #5 seed and #7 seed. A split plus a win in the Pac-12 tournament would hopefully be enough to get the Dawgs into the dance.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Husky softball dropped their first game that wasn’t against the #1 team in the country yesterday as the offense flustered in a 3-2 loss to McNeese State
  • Yeah...
  • Washington Men’s Ultimate fell in the 3rd place game of the President’s Day Invite losing to Colorado by 2 points for the 2nd time this tournament. The Sundodgers tied the game after falling behind 8-5 at halftime but couldn’t find that last break to take the lead.

Football Dots

