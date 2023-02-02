Thursday Dots: QuarterMack

Let’s get some dots going up in this [redacted]:
- Not specific to UW — but extremely relevant — Max Olson dives into the new reality and math of quarterback attrition.
- Which is especially timely, because — from Jake Browning’s alma mater:
Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Washington ☔️— Austin Mack (@AustinMack2024) February 1, 2023
Caple meanwhile has this good reminder of UW’s 2024 sitch given they’ve now gone *gulp* two classes without a high school quarterback:
Mack is the second quarterback committed to UW in the 2024 class, joining three-star Seattle Garfield prospect E.J. Caminong. Huskies certainly need the depth.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 1, 2023
- Speaking of, I genuinely forgot about the “normal” signing day now that most commits sign in December, but Taeshaun Lyons signed yesterday!
- Even with Ryan Grubb choosing to stay on Montlake, Christian Caple looks at the future about what UW will look for when Grubb inevitably does get a head coaching offer?
- Four Softball Dawgs have gotten preseason honors: Baylee Klingler, Madi Huskey, Sami Reynolds, and transfer pitcher Lindsay Lopez.
*jaw drops ever so slightly*
The NCAA removed the signing limit cap this year and next year, leading to some huge recruiting classes.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 2, 2023
Most recruiting additions (including transfers):
Arizona State: 46
Colorado: 43
Nebraska: 40
Oregon: 39
Oklahoma: 38
Mississippi State: 37
Memphis: 37
Georgia Southern: 37
*blasting The Temptations’ “Get Ready”:*
Happy birthday to the Spokane Dawg!
