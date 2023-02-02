Thursday Dots: QuarterMack

Let’s get some dots going up in this [redacted]:

Not specific to UW — but extremely relevant — Max Olson dives into the new reality and math of quarterback attrition.

Which is especially timely, because — from Jake Browning’s alma mater:

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Washington ☔️



️ Husky Nation, I'm home!!



#PurpleReign x @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/Sd3hIoLoZ4 — Austin Mack (@AustinMack2024) February 1, 2023

Caple meanwhile has this good reminder of UW’s 2024 sitch given they’ve now gone *gulp* two classes without a high school quarterback:

Mack is the second quarterback committed to UW in the 2024 class, joining three-star Seattle Garfield prospect E.J. Caminong. Huskies certainly need the depth. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 1, 2023

Speaking of, I genuinely forgot about the “normal” signing day now that most commits sign in December, but Taeshaun Lyons signed yesterday!

Even with Ryan Grubb choosing to stay on Montlake, Christian Caple looks at the future about what UW will look for when Grubb inevitably does get a head coaching offer?

*jaw drops ever so slightly*

The NCAA removed the signing limit cap this year and next year, leading to some huge recruiting classes.



Most recruiting additions (including transfers):



Arizona State: 46

Colorado: 43

Nebraska: 40

Oregon: 39

Oklahoma: 38

Mississippi State: 37

Memphis: 37

Georgia Southern: 37 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 2, 2023

*blasting The Temptations’ “Get Ready”:*

Happy birthday to the Spokane Dawg!

