Football

With so many stars returning, excited to see some big crowds in 2023:

They're coming back. Are you?



The season ticket renewal deadline for the 2023 @UW_Football season is today! Head to https://t.co/APwOO9tqFb for more ☔️#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/3geF4xezSd — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) February 16, 2023

Hampton has appeared in 42 career Husky games, more than any other returning player. Tuli Letuligasenoa next with 41 outings

Some not so obvious UW football trivia: Which player on the roster has appeared in the most Husky games?https://t.co/AXXUuqVo2H — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) February 16, 2023

Among other topics, Christian Caple makes a good point about lag time on live sports via streaming services, and the spoilers that can come from Twitter (or your neighbors cheering for a TD):

New today: Ep. 40 of Say Who, Say Pod. I quiz @dannyoneil on recent Super Bowl champs from UW, plus media rights/expansion talk and the future of UW's QB room.



Apple: https://t.co/21KjW6arcf



Spotify: https://t.co/JXHvN7vMEt



RSS: https://t.co/gTCFyKOWwh — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 16, 2023

The Buckeyes breached a contract that had been in existence for six years because it no longer worked for them... and left the Huskies to sort out the multitude of problems that were suddenly thrust upon them:

New column: Why Ohio State’s cancellation of UW series is a bad sign for Pac-12 | The Seattle Times https://t.co/YZIAd2j2u1 — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) February 16, 2023

This article sheds some light on why the Buckeyes decided to renege. Apparently eastern teams think is is harder to travel west than travel the same distance east?

This hire will save UW some money (provided the Rams are planning to pay him):

Rams hiring ex-Washington football coach Jimmy Lake to Sean McVay's staff https://t.co/NPr9YPAysV via @247sports — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) February 17, 2023

Softball

The No. 12 Washington Huskies look to keep their momentum going this weekend at the Houston Classic. Over the three days, the Huskies will take on Hofstra, Houston and Morgan State at Cougar Stadium:

Celebrating 30 years of Husky Softball #TBT #MightyAreTheWomen



Wishing @UWSoftball the best on this weekend's Houston Classic! pic.twitter.com/5lKeq6ZxZR — University of Washington (@UW) February 16, 2023

Hockey

The 25-2-0 UW Ice Hockey team is raising funds to go to regionals:

We have launched our fundraiser for the 2023 ACHA West Regional Tournament. As a Student Ran Organization, we rely mainly on fundraising to ease the financial burden on our players. https://t.co/vhPL0uRghD — Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) February 16, 2023

Retro Dot

