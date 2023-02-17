 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Cancelation of Ohio State series leaves UW scrambling

OSU decides it’s not in their best interest to fulfill this obligation

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

.

Football

With so many stars returning, excited to see some big crowds in 2023:

.

Hampton has appeared in 42 career Husky games, more than any other returning player. Tuli Letuligasenoa next with 41 outings

.

Among other topics, Christian Caple makes a good point about lag time on live sports via streaming services, and the spoilers that can come from Twitter (or your neighbors cheering for a TD):

.

The Buckeyes breached a contract that had been in existence for six years because it no longer worked for them... and left the Huskies to sort out the multitude of problems that were suddenly thrust upon them:

.

.

This hire will save UW some money (provided the Rams are planning to pay him):

.

Softball

The No. 12 Washington Huskies look to keep their momentum going this weekend at the Houston Classic. Over the three days, the Huskies will take on Hofstra, Houston and Morgan State at Cougar Stadium:

.

Hockey

The 25-2-0 UW Ice Hockey team is raising funds to go to regionals:

.

Retro Dot

.

