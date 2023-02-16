Thursday dots: PNDub

Good early afternoon Huskies. To the dots!
Lol Oregon:
HUSKIES GET IT DONE— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 16, 2023
Keyon Menifield’s career-high 27 points lifts @UW_MBB over Oregon in OT thriller. pic.twitter.com/1r1143f6xh
Freshman Keyon Menifield was in his bag tonight in a win against Oregon @TheCh0sen0ne_— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 16, 2023
- 27 PTS
- 11-15 FG
- 6 AST
- 5 REB pic.twitter.com/mW7JXhHJUT
New today: Ep. 40 of Say Who, Say Pod. I quiz @dannyoneil on recent Super Bowl champs from UW, plus media rights/expansion talk and the future of UW's QB room.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 16, 2023
Apple: https://t.co/21KjW6arcf
Spotify: https://t.co/JXHvN7vMEt
RSS: https://t.co/gTCFyKOWwh
On with @Softykjr on @933KJR, Washington OC Ryan Grubb says he appreciated opportunity to speak with Alabama, but ultimately felt it would have been "wildly out of my character" to leave UW after being so involved in pitching offensive players on returning in 2023.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 15, 2023
UW spring game set for April 22 https://t.co/QLRjFRC44X— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 15, 2023
We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming @RowingAust to the Windermere Cup this year! @seattletimes sat down with @UW_Rowing women's coach Yaz Farooq & men’s coach Michael Callahan on what we can expect from the world-renowned regatta this year. https://t.co/slgSAXm2CS pic.twitter.com/JOvHCOPQcz— Windermere Cup (@WindermereCup) February 16, 2023
PWO:
Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me and given me the opportunity to play football at the next level. With that being said, I will be continuing my academics and football career at the University of Washington! ☔️ @Coach_SchmidtE #purplereign pic.twitter.com/Y03a4sW0LY— Jake Mason (@JakeDMason) February 16, 2023
Ohio State and Washington will not play their scheduled games in 2024 and 2025.— Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) February 15, 2023
Ohio State will have an eighth home game in 2024 now after the cancelation.
Jimmy Lake is reportedly back in coaching. His remaining UW buyout total — $3.3 million in 2023 and $3.4 million in 2024 — will be reduced by the sum of his compensation with the Rams. https://t.co/p6lzNNV4GH— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 16, 2023
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
