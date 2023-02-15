 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Early Starts

Early spring practice, an early enrollee, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he's no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW's beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

  • Also getting an early start is 4-star QB commit Austin Mack, originally part of the 2024 class, will be a Husky this fall!

  • And here’s how the football team celebrated Valentine’s Day:

  • If you were wondering what happened to Bookie Radley-Hiles:

  • Husky basketball tonight:

