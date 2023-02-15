Wednesday Dots: Early Starts

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Spring Practice is moving up in the calendar, beginning March 6th.
- Also getting an early start is 4-star QB commit Austin Mack, originally part of the 2024 class, will be a Husky this fall!
Onto the next chapter… pic.twitter.com/LVZdXacdTg— Austin Mack (@AustinMack2024) February 15, 2023
- Here’s the story on Mack’s decision from Mike Vorel.
- And here’s how the football team celebrated Valentine’s Day:
Happy Valentine’s Day, Husky Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sFwG4Fc1Bq— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 14, 2023
- For those ESPN+ subscribers among us, Bill C dives into his SP+ projections and asks what’s a realistic expectation for each team.
- If you were wondering what happened to Bookie Radley-Hiles:
Bookie Radley-Hiles has officially been added to #USC’s football staff as a defensive analyst. Former Washington State QB/Mississippi State quality control Trey Tinsley has joined the program as an offensive GA.— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) February 14, 2023
- Husky basketball tonight:
Back in our barn this week— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 13, 2023
️ https://t.co/cH5kUTPTse#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/NoHaDTSCxh
