Tuesday Dots: Multiple Partners

- There may be some worried that the Pac-12 is being left behind while trying to complete a new media rights deal. Don’t worry though. The board members have put together a statement that assures they will be consummating a deal with several partners. You just haven’t met them because they live in Canada.
- Dawgman talks to an opposing high school coach and player about incoming Husky DT recruit Elinneus Davis.
- Scott Eklund interviewed 2024 4-star California RB target Nate Frazier out of Mater Dei HS who has Washington among his top schools.
- The Athletic’s Dane Brugler doesn’t have any Huskies among his top-100 NFL Draft prospects in his latest Big Board update. There are 10 total Pac-12 players.
- Despite having “Tougher Together” as his slogan for 6 years, Mike Hopkins insists that what Washington Men’s Basketball needs to overcome their current losing streak is just to get tougher.
The 2023 #D1Softball Top 25 - Week 1— D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 13, 2023
The Washington men remain at #⃣2⃣ in the National Ratings Index.— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) February 13, 2023
This is the third straight week the Huskies have been in the top ✌️#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/YxrHwVqtJ2
