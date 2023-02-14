 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Multiple Partners

The conference has so many offers for their media rights deal, like almost too many offers if we’re being honest

By Max Vrooman
Football Dots

  • There may be some worried that the Pac-12 is being left behind while trying to complete a new media rights deal. Don’t worry though. The board members have put together a statement that assures they will be consummating a deal with several partners. You just haven’t met them because they live in Canada.

