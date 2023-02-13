 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Super Dawgs

Two Huskies earn some jewelry

  • Slippery turf and Pac-12(ish) refs aside, two Huskies won Super Bowl rings last night. Trent McDuffie was front and center for the celebration after defending the last second Hail Mary. Danny Shelton returned to the promised land after previously winning a title with the Patriots.

  • The Dawgs received a shout-out from Andy Staples in a mailbag column. Staples called out UW as one of the top destinations for a non-US fan who wanted to visit a great city and stadium for an excellent CFB experience. I’m biased, but it’s hard to imagine anyone topping UW for that combination.

  • The Husky basketball team suffered one of its ugliest losses of the year in the Apple Cup this weekend. The Dawgs shot 33.9% on the game and totaled only 8 assists for the entire 40 minutes. The Cougs shot under 30% and won the game due to offensive rebounding and an ability to get to the line.

  • The Husky women didn’t fare much better against #25 Colorado on the road. The Buffs defended well and held the Dawgs to an eerily similar 33.3% shooting on the game. The victory gave Colorado 20 on the season.

  • Husky softball beat Loyola Marymount on Sunday to round out a very successful opening weekend. LMU is only 1-4 but played close with several top teams. Olivia Johnson starred for UW with a three-run homer that provided the victory margin. Ruby Meylan picked up her first save to cap off a week in which she pitched 14 innings without surrendering an earned run, struck out 16 and walked only one.

