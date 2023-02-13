Monday Dots: Super Dawgs

But these stories don’t mean anything
When you′ve got no one to tell them to
It’s true, I was made for Dots
- Slippery turf and Pac-12(ish) refs aside, two Huskies won Super Bowl rings last night. Trent McDuffie was front and center for the celebration after defending the last second Hail Mary. Danny Shelton returned to the promised land after previously winning a title with the Patriots.
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 13, 2023
Congratulations to our Pro Dawgs @trent_mcduffie & @Danny_Shelton55!!! pic.twitter.com/PoDBqtRmou
- The Athletic has a big breakdown of the Pac-12’s current status of media rights negotiations and potential expansion. The picture on the TV deal is not as rosy as it was a year ago with several big bidders out of the race and the Big 12 deal setting an undesirable price point. Geoge Kliavkoff will have to earn his money in this negotiation, which was always destined to be his defining project.
- The Dawgs received a shout-out from Andy Staples in a mailbag column. Staples called out UW as one of the top destinations for a non-US fan who wanted to visit a great city and stadium for an excellent CFB experience. I’m biased, but it’s hard to imagine anyone topping UW for that combination.
- The Husky basketball team suffered one of its ugliest losses of the year in the Apple Cup this weekend. The Dawgs shot 33.9% on the game and totaled only 8 assists for the entire 40 minutes. The Cougs shot under 30% and won the game due to offensive rebounding and an ability to get to the line.
- The Husky women didn’t fare much better against #25 Colorado on the road. The Buffs defended well and held the Dawgs to an eerily similar 33.3% shooting on the game. The victory gave Colorado 20 on the season.
- Husky softball beat Loyola Marymount on Sunday to round out a very successful opening weekend. LMU is only 1-4 but played close with several top teams. Olivia Johnson starred for UW with a three-run homer that provided the victory margin. Ruby Meylan picked up her first save to cap off a week in which she pitched 14 innings without surrendering an earned run, struck out 16 and walked only one.
- Punting was not a strong point for the 2022 Dawgs. Reinforcements are on their way in the form of Adam Saul, a JuCo punter from California. He comes to Seattle as a preferred walk-on.
19-0 in conference play. Is that good? pic.twitter.com/ahNzDlMs22— Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) February 12, 2023
OJO— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 12, 2023
4 2
WCC Network
https://t.co/4e1W5BfuBv
https://t.co/bQO1uLhDcv#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/KDIewlaBQ0
In a thriller, the Huskies pull off their first Top-10 win since winning at No. 4 UCLA in 2022. ✅— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) February 12, 2023
UW gets its first win at the ITA National Team Indoors since beating NC State in 2019. ✅
There's one more golden opportunity on Sunday No. 4 Duke at 6:30pm#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/unJK27cTnJ
Seattle Sports Live is now Thursday & Sunday.— Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) February 10, 2023
This trio will make you laugh on both nights. @UW_Football Michael Penix Jr, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan talked to me about their return, championship expectations, first impressions of Mike & more.
7pm tonight on @fox13seattle! pic.twitter.com/OSSlCqcGyy
Loading comments...