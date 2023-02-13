Monday Dots: Super Dawgs

In a thriller, the Huskies pull off their first Top-10 win since winning at No. 4 UCLA in 2022. ✅



UW gets its first win at the ITA National Team Indoors since beating NC State in 2019. ✅



There's one more golden opportunity on Sunday No. 4 Duke at 6:30pm#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/unJK27cTnJ