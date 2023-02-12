Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend Several New Offers In The 2024 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff continues to extend offers throughout the country and today I am going to take a look at some of the new offers that went out in the 2024 class.

2024 unranked safety Joshua Lair from Missouri City HS, TX was offered by the Husky staff this last week. Listed at around 6’2” and around 195 pounds, Lair has seen his stock sky rocket over the last couple of weeks with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Missouri extending offers. Last season, Lair had 54 tackles with 2 picks and 13 tackles for a loss. Lair is a bigger defensive back who is pretty physical and the Huskies appear to be targeting more and more size on the back end.

Check out my highlight - https://t.co/b1yniKUQak Stats- 54 tackles, TFL- 13, Forced fumbles- 3, Int- 2, Pick 6- 1, Sacks- 3 — LAIR. (@LairJoshua) December 9, 2022

3 star defensive back Santana Wilson from Desert Mountain HS, AZ was also offered by the Husky staff. Listed at 6’0” and around 170 pounds, Wilson is rated as the 74th best cornerback in the 2024 class. So far he holds offers from Arizona, ASU, KSU, Oregon, and NC State. Wilson, is the son of former NFL safety Adrian Wilson who played in the league for a dozen years. While not as big as his dad, he has good speed and pretty good instincts to play cornerback.

3 star defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale from Landisville HS, PA was also offered by the Husky staff. Listed at 6’3” and around 290 pounds, Palepale has offers from USC, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State. Rated by 247sports as the 47th best defensive tackle in the country. Originally from Alaska, Palepale ventured down into the lower 48 to gain more exposure in the hopes he can play D1 football. The Huskies have some stiff competition to try and land him, but Palepale looks like an excellent defensive tackle prospect (with the Huskies looking for at least 2 in the 2024 class).

What a run. 9-3 overall (6-0 in conference) First time winning section outright in 17 years. Placed 1st seed in districts for the first time in school history. ⁦@MrEagerHHS⁩ ⁦@Coach_Ridinger⁩ ⁦@coachheisey⁩ ⁦@HempfieldFB⁩ https://t.co/PMPHInn796 — Deyvid Palepale (@deyvid_palepale) November 24, 2022

