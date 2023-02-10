 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Ruby Meylan dominant en route to first career win

The true freshman came on in relief to pitch three scoreless innings in 4-3 win over Duke

By John Sayler
Football

Officially official:

Kalen DeBoer’s $3.1 million salary in 2022 ranked just 56th among public FBS programs, and 36 coaches made more than the $4.2 million he’s set to receive this year:

UW interior line to be well represented at NFL combine:

The first QBCQ of 2023 examines the quarterback depth across the conference. Wilner will publish a revised version after spring practice, and a third edition at the close of training camp:

Full honor roll list here:

Softball

No. 14 Washington softball kicked off the 2023 season with a 4-3 win against No. 16 Duke as the bats came alive in the sixth inning:

.

Senior Kelley Lynch had a strong start in the circle, with three innings pitched allowing four hits and one earned run. True freshman Ruby Meylan (1-0) was stellar in relief:

Solid pitching for UW in this one:

Men’s Hoops

The Huskies are currently clinging to an above .500 record at 13-12, and have tumbled down the Pac-12 ladder with a 5-9 conference record:

.

Retro Dot

