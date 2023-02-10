If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Officially official:

Now official:



USC and UCLA will begin Big Ten play in 2024.



Oklahoma and Texas will begin SEC play in 2024.



AND the College Football Playoff will begin its 12-team format in 2024. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 10, 2023

Kalen DeBoer’s $3.1 million salary in 2022 ranked just 56th among public FBS programs, and 36 coaches made more than the $4.2 million he’s set to receive this year:

UW's assistant coach salary pool increased by a whopping $1.738 million this offseason, from $5.745 million in 2022 to roughly $7.483 million — the highest total in program history.



This is what going "all in" looks like: https://t.co/cmjBCivXvB — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 9, 2023

UW interior line to be well represented at NFL combine:

The first QBCQ of 2023 examines the quarterback depth across the conference. Wilner will publish a revised version after spring practice, and a third edition at the close of training camp:

No conference will feature a better array of starting QBs in 2023 than the Pac-12, which claims the reigning Heisman winner, two more contenders and a slew of gifted newcomers. https://t.co/ZuDRqVP6yh — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) February 9, 2023

Full honor roll list here:

Husky Football players named to the @pac12 Honor Roll list



https://t.co/r9xkaDxFBq#STUDENTAthletes — Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 9, 2023

Softball

No. 14 Washington softball kicked off the 2023 season with a 4-3 win against No. 16 Duke as the bats came alive in the sixth inning:

Senior Kelley Lynch had a strong start in the circle, with three innings pitched allowing four hits and one earned run. True freshman Ruby Meylan (1-0) was stellar in relief:

In its 2023 season opener, @UWSoftball used quality pitching and timely hitting to take down No. 16 Duke | via @vinnyspeziale https://t.co/5c01daxsiz — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 10, 2023

Solid pitching for UW in this one:

Meylan: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, W (1-0). Entered the game in a 1-1 tie with runners at the corners and struck out the 4-5-6 hitters in order to keep it that way when Duke could have blown it open

Lopez: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)

Lynch: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K — Playoff-bound Seattle Mariners fan Ed Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 9, 2023

Men’s Hoops

The Huskies are currently clinging to an above .500 record at 13-12, and have tumbled down the Pac-12 ladder with a 5-9 conference record:

With six regular season games left, @UW_MBB needs to turn things around quickly, beginning with a road Apple Cup matchup Saturday night | via @EthanArles https://t.co/7YONmhTuip — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 9, 2023

Retro Dot

