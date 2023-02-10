If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
Officially official:
Now official:— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 10, 2023
USC and UCLA will begin Big Ten play in 2024.
Oklahoma and Texas will begin SEC play in 2024.
AND the College Football Playoff will begin its 12-team format in 2024.
.
Kalen DeBoer’s $3.1 million salary in 2022 ranked just 56th among public FBS programs, and 36 coaches made more than the $4.2 million he’s set to receive this year:
UW's assistant coach salary pool increased by a whopping $1.738 million this offseason, from $5.745 million in 2022 to roughly $7.483 million — the highest total in program history.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 9, 2023
This is what going "all in" looks like: https://t.co/cmjBCivXvB
.
UW interior line to be well represented at NFL combine:
@jaxson_kirkland pic.twitter.com/7HTDJg8P8C— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 4, 2023
@HBainivalu pic.twitter.com/NivdqtA9ia— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 9, 2023
.
The first QBCQ of 2023 examines the quarterback depth across the conference. Wilner will publish a revised version after spring practice, and a third edition at the close of training camp:
No conference will feature a better array of starting QBs in 2023 than the Pac-12, which claims the reigning Heisman winner, two more contenders and a slew of gifted newcomers. https://t.co/ZuDRqVP6yh— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) February 9, 2023
.
Full honor roll list here:
Husky Football players named to the @pac12 Honor Roll list— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 9, 2023
https://t.co/r9xkaDxFBq#STUDENTAthletes
.
Softball
No. 14 Washington softball kicked off the 2023 season with a 4-3 win against No. 16 Duke as the bats came alive in the sixth inning:
DUBS UP!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/EFzIApa9hb— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 9, 2023
.
Senior Kelley Lynch had a strong start in the circle, with three innings pitched allowing four hits and one earned run. True freshman Ruby Meylan (1-0) was stellar in relief:
In its 2023 season opener, @UWSoftball used quality pitching and timely hitting to take down No. 16 Duke | via @vinnyspeziale https://t.co/5c01daxsiz— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 10, 2023
.
Solid pitching for UW in this one:
Meylan: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, W (1-0). Entered the game in a 1-1 tie with runners at the corners and struck out the 4-5-6 hitters in order to keep it that way when Duke could have blown it open— Playoff-bound Seattle Mariners fan Ed Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 9, 2023
Lopez: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
Lynch: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
.
Men’s Hoops
The Huskies are currently clinging to an above .500 record at 13-12, and have tumbled down the Pac-12 ladder with a 5-9 conference record:
With six regular season games left, @UW_MBB needs to turn things around quickly, beginning with a road Apple Cup matchup Saturday night | via @EthanArles https://t.co/7YONmhTuip— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 9, 2023
.
Retro Dot
.
