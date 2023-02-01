 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: New Dawg Day

An old dawg (Ryan Grubb) is sticking around, a new 4 star Dawg (Taeshaun Lyons) officially signs, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
  • Hey, that’s today! Washington is a favorite to sign the 4-star quarterback.

  • Here’s Mike Vorel’s story on the Huskies keeping their stud play caller around for another season.

  • 4 star WR Taeshaun Lyons has officially signed with UW today on National Signing Day. Our full article is here!

  • A trip to LA on deck this week in men’s hoops:

