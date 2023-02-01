Wednesday Dots: New Dawg Day

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Hey, that’s today! Washington is a favorite to sign the 4-star quarterback.
February 1st!!! pic.twitter.com/Udg1OxE0Mz— Austin Mack (@AustinMack2024) January 27, 2023
- So, we get Ryan Grubb for another season. After that, it’s not inconceivable he’ll be a head coach or possibly OC at another school. Christian Caple looks at what the future of offensive coordinator looks like at Washington.
- Here’s Mike Vorel’s story on the Huskies keeping their stud play caller around for another season.
- 4 star WR Taeshaun Lyons has officially signed with UW today on National Signing Day. Our full article is here!
- SI.com looks at Washington’s pair of offensive tackles, both looking to build off fantastic first years as starters.
- Jacob Eason has been a bit of a journeyman in the NFL, now landing at the Carolina Panthers.
- Trent McDuffie has been enjoying a nice start to his rookie NFL season, including getting to play in a Super Bowl in two weeks. His impact on Kansas City’s defense has been immense.
- And after all that...QB Jaden Rashada will be an Arizona State Sun Devil.
- A trip to LA on deck this week in men’s hoops:
