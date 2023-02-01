Happy Wednesday Husky fans. The Husky staff got some good news today when 2024 4-star quarterback Austin Mack from Folsom HS, CA committed to UW over offers from Stanford, Arizona, Oregon, and WSU. Rated as the 53rd best player in the 2024 class (by 247 Sports) and 7th best quarterback, Mack is listed at 6’6” and around 215 pounds. Although there is speculation he may even be taller than that.

This last season Mack threw for 3,500 yards and 40 touchdown’s in his first season as a starter. Folsom has one of the best football programs in Northern California (which is the same high school that Jake Browning comes from), and landing a top player in the area is a big boost for the Husky staff on the recruiting trail.

When you watch him play you can see how advanced Mack is at navigating the pocket and using different arm angles to complete passes. Landing Mack is a big coup for the UW offensive staff. Washington is also also bringing in local 3-star quarterback EJ Caminong in the 2024 class after the Huskies will have not signed a prep signal caller in either the 2022 or 2023 classes and their 2021 signee, Sam Huard, transferred to Cal Poly this week. It is expected that the Huskies will try to add another scholarship QB via transfer at some point before the start of the season but at the moment Dylan Morris is the only scholarship QB slated to be on the roster by 2024.

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Washington ☔️



️ Husky Nation, I'm home!!



#PurpleReign x @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/Sd3hIoLoZ4 — Austin Mack (@AustinMack2024) February 1, 2023

Mack is the 3rd commit in the 2024 class (all 3 of which are on offense).

