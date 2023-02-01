WR Taeshaun Lyons is a Dawg!

Washington closed out their class of 2023 this morning by officially adding dynamic WR Taeshaun Lyons as the only additional player on the first day of the late signing period.

The 6’2 receiver out of Hayward, California committed to the Huskies the Friday before the start of the early signing period over Oregon, Notre Dame, and Miami among other offers. He’s rated as the 225th best overall player in the country by the 247 Sports Composite and the 17th best in the state of California. He is the 2nd highest rated player in the class behind only CB Caleb Presley.

It looked like the drama with Lyons would end back in June when he was part of the Huskies’ big recruiting weekend that saw them secure commitments from most of the attendees within a week or two. Lyons however held back and decided to wait it out. According to the recruiting experts there was a point where it looked like he was headed to South Bend but that waned before he finally circled back to the Huskies last week.

Lyons made the decision to wait to officially sign with Washington until February despite committing before the early signing period which made some fans nervous. Especially when he made comments about not receiving offers from a home-state school when he had wanted them. In the end though there was apparently no additional complication and Lyons’ letter of intent came in without issue.

While Lyons may not have elite straight line speed, he more than makes up for it with his short area quickness. That helped him as a standout return specialist in addition to reeling in 50 catches for 1,046 yards and 10 TD’s as a senior. Helping out as a punt/kick returner is probably the surest way that Lyons can see the field early if only because Washington’s receiver room appears stacked at the moment. The Huskies return every receiver that hauled in more than one catch last year. However, it is fully expected that both Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan will be headed to the NFL following next year to open up a pair of starting spots. Regardless, Lyons projects as someone who will see the field by 2024 at the latest.

Welcome to Montlake, Taeshaun!