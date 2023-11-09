Thursday Dots: Signing Day on the DOTted Line

You see the signs, but you can’t read
- Christian Caple has some interesting thoughts on the CFP rankings in his weekly Pac-12 power rankings. Caple notes that the committee has called out UW’s weaker defense relative to the rest of the top 5, as well as fewer wins against teams with winning records. These questions will take care of themselves if the Dawgs keep winning, but it does raise some questions about what a one-loss Pac-12 Champion has in store.
- Peyton Henry earned his sterling reputation as Washington’s increasingly trusted placekicker over his four years in the role. It culminated with the redemptive winner against Oregon last year, earning him full cult-hero status. It was always going to be difficult for Grady Gross to step into those cleats. With a sure foot and a magnetic personality, Mike Vorel writes that Gross has done just that, at least with his teammates.
- Jon Wilner has his weekly Pac-12 picks. He notes that UW’s offense vs. Utah’s defense is indeed a marquee match-up, but that the less sexy Utah offense and UW defense might be the clash that decides the outcome. He likes UW to win the game with Utah covering the 9.5 point spread.
- Parker Brailsford was a stand-out along the offensive line in fall practices and it earned him a full-time gig. Brailsford spoke to the media this week about what it has been like to earn the trust of the rest of his teammates and improve against increasingly difficult competition through his first full season.
- Wednesday was National Signing Day for several sports. UW Women’s Basketball deserves a mention for an excellent pair of recruits signed by Tina Langley. The Dawgs will bring in the #35 recruit in the country, as well as an international big from just down the road from me in Freiburg, Germany.
Of 5 unbeaten P5 schools, @UW_Football has played by far the toughest conference schedule. Combined conference record of their conference opponents so far:— Jim Thornby (@jthornby) November 9, 2023
Washington: 18-20 (47.4%)
Ohio State: 15-21 (41.7)
Florida State: 13-24 (35.1)
Georgia: 12-23 (34.3)
Michigan: 12-24 (33.3)
Proud of you @alexisdeboer22!— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) November 9, 2023
Go Dawgs! https://t.co/x2jk32x4ru
It's a great day to be a Husky!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) November 9, 2023
Read more about our six signees ⤵️https://t.co/wQbuD8n19p
Utah Edge Jonah Elliss has been one of the biggest breakout players in all of college football this season.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2023
One of the reasons: a vicious spin move that OTs have had no answer for all year. pic.twitter.com/WKxGg7cCPY
This name might be familiar, Ms fans...— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) November 8, 2023
Welcome to U Dub @AJBeltre29! pic.twitter.com/rs5KPlb2jg
