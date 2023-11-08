All We Hear Is Purple: Parts Unknown

Hello and welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear Is Purple!

We had a great episode planned last week to preview the USC game, but confusion over daylight savings time pushed us back a week. Suffice to say, we all picked UW to beat USC 52-42, and we were right!

This week, Coach B joined Andrew to talk about how Dillon Johnson and the Husky offensive line have grown through the year to obliterate the USC defense. They also break down a defense that did just enough to survive against the reign and defending Heisman Trophy winner on his home turf.

Looking ahead, Coach B and Andrew look at Utah’s forthcoming trip to Mountlake. The Utes have had some offensive struggles without Cam Rising but have also found ways to punish teams on the ground. Will the Huskies be able to hold up? On the other side of the ball, how well will UW to be able to move the ball through the air against the always excellent Utah pass defense?

As always, thanks for listening and Go Dawgs!