Wednesday Dots: Run, Dillon, Run

The Huskies started the season talking about seeking a championship this year. With the win over USC, they should be believing that it is possible. But, there are still several more steps to take-especially the game this weekend against #18 Utah.

Football Dots

Dillon Johnson has some speed.

Johnson is also the Doak Walker Running Back of the Week for his performance against USC.

as well as the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

Washington RB Dillon Johnson & Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. named Walter Camp National Offensive & Defensive Players of the Week

Bralen Trice has been playing well lately.

Leading the nation in QB pressures for ✌️ weeks in a row

This Saturday’s game is a Salute to Service.

This Saturday at the @UW_Football game we pay tribute to those who have served our country.



This Saturday at the @UW_Football game we pay tribute to those who have served our country.

Salute to Service

A plea from Courtney Morgan for UW fans on Saturday.

Husky Fans.. We need Husky Stadium rocking Saturday! We need ya!

The stadium should be rocking since it is sold out.

UW has a very good record against Kyle Whittingham. They are one of only two teams which have a winning record (losing record by Utah) against him.

Kyle Whittingham's record vs P12 opponents:



1. Colorado 10-2 (.833)

2. Stanford 5-1 (.833)

3. Cal 5-2 (.714)

4. Arizona 8-4 (.667)

5. UCLA 9-5 (.643)

6. Oregon St. 8-5 (.615)

7. WSU 6-4 (.600)

8. USC 7-7 (.500)

9. ASU 6-6 (.500)

10. Oregon 4-8 (.333)

11. @UW_Football 2-7 (.222) — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) November 7, 2023

There has been lots of controversy around alleged sign-stealing by Michigan. One of the proposals to get rid of that is to use communication technology like helmet communication during games. The NCAA will be allowing communication technology during this year’s bowl games (except the playoff games) as long as both teams agree. This article from The Athletic (should be free) discusses this along with some of the issues. One option to helmet communication is other forms of wearable technology. In the article in mentions that one of the leading companies in this area is Go Rout which has worked with UW.

UW Athletics

Basketball double-header tomorrow.

In Volleyball, Kierstyn Baron is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third time.