Tuesday Dots: Home Opener Vibes

Both the Husky Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams cruise to victory in the Opener Monday Night.

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 14 Cal at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Week 10 Album art
  • Check out the Weekly Presser here.

  • Congrats Dillon Johnson and Parker Brailsford!

  • Kirk Herbstreit saw UW firsthand and has two Dawgs on his list.
  • The UW Social Media team has been killing it all year.

  • Heisman hopefuls after Week 9....

Basketball Dots

  • Percy Allen covered the Huskies Victory over Bellarmine in the Seattle Times

  • The Huskies start the season 1-0 after 62% shooting from the field and dishing out 19 assists

  • You can watch the Mike Hopkins Postgame Presser here:

  • The Washington Women’s team cruised to an easy 76-28 victory in the home opener.
  • You can watch Tina Langley’s Postgame presser here:

  • Seattle Times coverage on the Women’s victory.

  • There were a lot of buckets going around in Alaska Airlines Monday evening

  • Congrats Olivia Juarez on Goalkeeper of the week for the 2nd time.

