Tuesday Dots: Home Opener Vibes

Football Dots
- Christian Caple shares notes from the Weekly presser that includes updates on Jalen McMillan and Penalties during the Washington Huskies victory over USC.
- Mike Vorel highlights Dillon Johnson’s epic performance as Johnson was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the week, along with Parker Brailsford who was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the week.
- Week 10 Album art
You Only Live Once … #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/TM1LYWuhCS— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 7, 2023
- Check out the Weekly Presser here.
- Congrats Dillon Johnson and Parker Brailsford!
Pac-12 Players of the Week ☔️#USvsUS x @parkerb_79 @Dill_7k pic.twitter.com/7yslRQwsJu— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 7, 2023
- Kirk Herbstreit saw UW firsthand and has two Dawgs on his list.
Here are my top performing players of WEEK 10:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 6, 2023
1- Zion Tupuola-Fetui @UW_Football
2- Jalen Milroe @AlabamaFTBL
3- Dillon Johnson + OL @UW_Football
4- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. @ClemsonFB
5- Tre Harris @OleMissFB
6- Payton Wilson @PackFootball
7- Ethan Burke @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/tya7X85tbk
- The UW Social Media team has been killing it all year.
Dream on … 9-0 ☔️#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/FYdmLBUCCt— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 7, 2023
- Heisman hopefuls after Week 9....
These guys have been on— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2023
Who's on your Heisman watch list? pic.twitter.com/HMRbYa5JqY
Basketball Dots
- Percy Allen covered the Huskies Victory over Bellarmine in the Seattle Times
After sluggish start and without injured point guard Sahvir Wheeler, UW men pull away behind Koren Johnson’s career-high 25 points to beat Bellarmine.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 7, 2023
Via @PercyAllen206: https://t.co/4QZbRtHsE5 pic.twitter.com/7I2Y3k2mTt
- The Huskies start the season 1-0 after 62% shooting from the field and dishing out 19 assists
1-0!#TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/DrtG0uhThv— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 7, 2023
- You can watch the Mike Hopkins Postgame Presser here:
- The Washington Women’s team cruised to an easy 76-28 victory in the home opener.
Setting the tone #Becoming x #DawgFight pic.twitter.com/nvkRRQsPfO— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) November 7, 2023
- You can watch Tina Langley’s Postgame presser here:
- Seattle Times coverage on the Women’s victory.
Led by Elle Ladine's 20 points and a stifling defensive performance, the UW women roll past Sacramento State 76-28 in their first game of the season.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 7, 2023
Via @PercyAllen206https://t.co/kijiMK3CDW
- There were a lot of buckets going around in Alaska Airlines Monday evening
#Becoming x #DawgFight pic.twitter.com/kTg90HuYxU— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) November 7, 2023
- Congrats Olivia Juarez on Goalkeeper of the week for the 2nd time.
For the second time this season, your @pac12 Goalkeeper of the Week: @juarez_liv!— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) November 6, 2023
https://t.co/ZGFeBq3mnA pic.twitter.com/1a4g2hFKC1
