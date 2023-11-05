Recruiting Roundup: Spotlighting A Few Current Commits’ Excellent Seasons

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Hopefully you enjoyed yesterday’s game which was about as entertaining of a game as a college football game can be. With signing day around the corner (about a month), I wanted to share some updates about how some of the current recruits have been performing on the field.

3-star wideout Jason Robinson from San Juan Hills HS, CA has been his teams best wideout each and every game, and in his last game he showed Husky fans, and the coaches (Coach Shephard was in attendance) what he will bring to the offense. Listed at around 5’11”, Robinson is a an elite route runner who should be able to find ways to get open against most cornerbacks. Through 9 games he has 45 receptions for 647 yards (14.4 yards a reception) and 7 touchdowns. Robinson is scheduled to graduate early and enroll at UW in January.

3-star quarterback Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda is another commit that is having an excellent season in his final prep year. Davis, who is a proto-typical QB that offense quarterback Ryan Grubb is looking for, has thrown for 2300 yards and 23 touchdowns in the air to go along with 175 rush yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground. Fortunately with 3 quarterbacks ahead of him (Dylan Morris, Austin Mack, and William Haskell), Davis shouldn’t need to play right away, and after a couple of years in the offense and getting stronger he should be able to torment some defenses.

4-star edge Noah Carter from Centennial HS, AZ has really, and when I say really I mean really really, had an excellent season. This last week he was honored as the Arizona Cardinals HS player of the week, playing on both sides for his team. On offense Carter has accumulated over 450 yards receiving to go along with 4 touchdowns (he just had one this last weekend), and on defense he has had 44 tackles and 9 sacks. Carter has seen his recruiting rank skyrocket and is rated as a top 100 prospect in the country by 247sports.

.@AZCardinals Boys High School Player of the Week



Week 9: Noah Carter from Centennial High School pic.twitter.com/WaM66OIgib — Arizona Cardinals Youth Football (@azcardsyouthfb) October 31, 2023

3-star defensive end/defensive lineman Ratumana Bulabalavu from Army & Navy Academy HS, CA has had another excellent season in his final prep year as well. Through 10 games Bulabalavu has had 19 sacks to go along with 95 tackles (both are huge numbers for a high school player). Bulabalavu is being recruited as an edge with the ability to grow into an interior defensive lineman eventually at UW. I recently had a chance to talk with Ratumana about his recruitment and I will have that posted up this week.

The Huskies host Utah next weekend and there should be some unofficial visitors up for that game. Once I hear who is up for the game I will make sure to post those names.