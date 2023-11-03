How To Watch: Washington vs USC streaming, TV, radio and more

And so the gauntlet begins.

I’ll say, I sincerely hope Mike is healthy again because a healthy Mike against this defense is *drools*, but an unhealthy Mike having to keep up with that offense is *gulp*.

Here’s how to watch the matchup of malamutes versus ancient Helens, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason. I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

Rankings from the CFP committee:

#5 Washington vs #20 USC

Date: Saturday, November 4th

Time: 4:30 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: ABC

Streaming: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/a457a536-6b99-42c0-9410-b5bb8c5acb2b

Betting line: Washington -3, O/U 76.5. Expected score Washington 40 — 37 USC.

*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords].